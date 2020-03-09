Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 63 31.2 417-1004 .415 122-396 339-438 .774 1295 20.6
LeVert 38 28.8 244-589 .414 69-181 113-157 .720 670 17.6
Harris 62 31.0 327-697 .469 150-365 62-83 .747 866 14.0
Prince 63 29.0 276-728 .379 145-423 69-87 .793 766 12.2
Allen 63 25.8 266-411 .647 0-5 146-233 .627 678 10.8
Temple 55 28.1 198-524 .378 112-346 56-73 .767 564 10.3
Jordan 55 21.9 187-280 .668 0-0 83-120 .692 457 8.3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 38 17.0 73-179 .408 37-102 51-61 .836 234 6.2
Chandler 34 20.8 73-181 .403 36-119 18-21 .857 200 5.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Chiozza 10 10.9 18-35 .514 8-18 2-2 1.000 46 4.6
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 39 12.8 60-134 .448 25-65 17-28 .607 162 4.2
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 33 11.1 45-155 .290 15-80 15-16 .938 120 3.6
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 3 5.3 1-5 .200 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 63 243.2 2521-5673 .444 811-2383 1132-1522 .744 6985 110.9
OPPONENTS 63 243.2 2598-5881 .442 760-2175 1072-1403 .764 7028 111.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 32 185 217 3.4 425 6.7 177 0 39 170 21
LeVert 38 114 152 4.0 155 4.1 72 0 42 97 6
Harris 59 210 269 4.3 128 2.1 137 0 38 91 16
Prince 49 326 375 6.0 116 1.8 156 1 56 127 24
Allen 191 407 598 9.5 85 1.3 142 0 35 72 84
Temple 28 162 190 3.5 141 2.6 95 0 44 57 26
Jordan 137 412 549 10.0 104 1.9 112 0 18 74 52
Luwawu-Cabarrot 23 66 89 2.3 23 .6 79 0 14 31 6
Chandler 11 129 140 4.1 36 1.1 76 0 16 32 12
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Chiozza 5 14 19 1.9 15 1.5 9 0 5 8 0
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 18 79 97 2.5 33 .8 66 0 17 35 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 44 54 1.6 56 1.7 35 0 17 33 4
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 2 2 .7 2 .7 0 0 1 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 680 2376 3056 48.5 1515 24.0 1304 1 406 982 289
OPPONENTS 680 2216 2896 46.0 1412 22.4 1313 1 490 793 338