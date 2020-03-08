Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 62 31.1 413-995 .415 120-391 325-423 .768 1271 20.5
LeVert 37 28.6 237-575 .412 65-175 108-150 .720 647 17.5
Harris 61 31.0 319-685 .466 147-358 58-79 .734 843 13.8
Prince 62 29.0 275-721 .381 145-420 64-82 .780 759 12.2
Allen 62 25.9 262-406 .645 0-5 143-229 .624 667 10.8
Temple 55 28.1 198-524 .378 112-346 56-73 .767 564 10.3
Jordan 54 21.8 183-275 .665 0-0 80-116 .690 446 8.3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 37 16.8 73-177 .412 37-100 50-59 .847 233 6.3
Chandler 33 20.8 71-174 .408 34-113 18-21 .857 194 5.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Chiozza 9 10.8 16-33 .485 8-18 2-2 1.000 42 4.7
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 39 12.8 60-134 .448 25-65 17-28 .607 162 4.2
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 32 11.3 45-154 .292 15-79 15-16 .938 120 3.8
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 3 5.3 1-5 .200 0-1 0-0 .000 2 0.7
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 62 243.2 2489-5609 .444 800-2353 1097-1481 .741 6875 110.9
OPPONENTS 62 243.2 2559-5789 .442 748-2141 1055-1378 .766 6921 111.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 31 183 214 3.5 419 6.8 174 0 38 164 21
LeVert 38 108 146 3.9 150 4.1 71 0 41 92 5
Harris 59 208 267 4.4 127 2.1 133 0 38 87 16
Prince 48 318 366 5.9 115 1.9 151 1 54 122 24
Allen 190 402 592 9.5 84 1.4 141 0 35 70 83
Temple 28 162 190 3.5 141 2.6 95 0 44 57 26
Jordan 135 399 534 9.9 100 1.9 110 0 18 73 49
Luwawu-Cabarrot 23 65 88 2.4 21 .6 74 0 14 28 6
Chandler 11 125 136 4.1 35 1.1 73 0 16 32 12
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Chiozza 5 11 16 1.8 15 1.7 9 0 5 7 0
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 18 79 97 2.5 33 .8 66 0 17 35 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 43 53 1.7 56 1.8 35 0 17 32 4
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 2 2 .7 2 .7 0 0 1 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 675 2331 3006 48.5 1494 24.1 1280 1 402 953 284
OPPONENTS 675 2190 2865 46.2 1389 22.4 1282 1 476 786 335