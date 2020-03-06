Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 61 31.1 406-982 .413 117-384 323-416 .776 1252 20.5
LeVert 36 28.5 228-559 .408 62-170 102-143 .713 620 17.2
Harris 60 31.0 310-671 .462 145-354 58-79 .734 823 13.7
Prince 61 29.0 270-707 .382 145-416 61-79 .772 746 12.2
Allen 61 26.0 257-399 .644 0-5 141-227 .621 655 10.7
Temple 55 28.1 198-524 .378 112-346 56-73 .767 564 10.3
Jordan 53 21.8 178-265 .672 0-0 78-112 .696 434 8.2
Chandler 32 20.9 70-171 .409 33-110 18-21 .857 191 6.0
Luwawu-Cabarrot 36 16.5 68-170 .400 34-95 44-53 .830 214 5.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 38 13.1 60-132 .455 25-63 16-26 .615 161 4.2
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 31 11.5 45-154 .292 15-79 15-16 .938 120 3.9
Chiozza 8 9.4 11-24 .458 5-13 2-2 1.000 29 3.6
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 61 243.3 2438-5513 .442 785-2317 1075-1450 .741 6736 110.4
OPPONENTS 61 243.3 2516-5697 .442 738-2107 1031-1351 .763 6801 111.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 31 183 214 3.5 410 6.7 171 0 38 163 21
LeVert 35 100 135 3.8 140 3.9 69 0 41 90 5
Harris 58 205 263 4.4 125 2.1 131 0 37 87 16
Prince 47 314 361 5.9 113 1.9 150 1 54 122 24
Allen 190 394 584 9.6 83 1.4 141 0 35 69 83
Temple 28 162 190 3.5 141 2.6 95 0 44 57 26
Jordan 132 392 524 9.9 99 1.9 107 0 18 73 49
Chandler 11 122 133 4.2 35 1.1 70 0 16 32 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 23 64 87 2.4 19 .5 70 0 14 26 6
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 18 78 96 2.5 32 .8 66 0 17 35 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.6 56 1.8 34 0 17 32 3
Chiozza 4 6 10 1.2 12 1.5 6 0 5 6 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 666 2288 2954 48.4 1462 24.0 1258 1 401 945 282
OPPONENTS 673 2154 2827 46.3 1364 22.4 1262 1 473 780 330