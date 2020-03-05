https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15107504.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|61
|31.1
|406-982
|.413
|117-384
|323-416
|.776
|1252
|20.5
|LeVert
|36
|28.5
|228-559
|.408
|62-170
|102-143
|.713
|620
|17.2
|Harris
|60
|31.0
|310-671
|.462
|145-354
|58-79
|.734
|823
|13.7
|Prince
|61
|29.0
|270-707
|.382
|145-416
|61-79
|.772
|746
|12.2
|Allen
|61
|26.0
|257-399
|.644
|0-5
|141-227
|.621
|655
|10.7
|Temple
|55
|28.1
|198-524
|.378
|112-346
|56-73
|.767
|564
|10.3
|Jordan
|53
|21.8
|178-265
|.672
|0-0
|78-112
|.696
|434
|8.2
|Chandler
|32
|20.9
|70-171
|.409
|33-110
|18-21
|.857
|191
|6.0
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|36
|16.5
|68-170
|.400
|34-95
|44-53
|.830
|214
|5.9
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Claxton
|15
|12.5
|27-48
|.563
|1-7
|11-21
|.524
|66
|4.4
|Kurucs
|38
|13.1
|60-132
|.455
|25-63
|16-26
|.615
|161
|4.2
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|31
|11.5
|45-154
|.292
|15-79
|15-16
|.938
|120
|3.9
|Chiozza
|8
|9.4
|11-24
|.458
|5-13
|2-2
|1.000
|29
|3.6
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|61
|243.3
|2438-5513
|.442
|785-2317
|1075-1450
|.741
|6736
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|61
|243.3
|2516-5697
|.442
|738-2107
|1031-1351
|.763
|6801
|111.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|31
|183
|214
|3.5
|410
|6.7
|171
|0
|38
|163
|21
|LeVert
|35
|100
|135
|3.8
|140
|3.9
|69
|0
|41
|90
|5
|Harris
|58
|205
|263
|4.4
|125
|2.1
|131
|0
|37
|87
|16
|Prince
|47
|314
|361
|5.9
|113
|1.9
|150
|1
|54
|122
|24
|Allen
|190
|394
|584
|9.6
|83
|1.4
|141
|0
|35
|69
|83
|Temple
|28
|162
|190
|3.5
|141
|2.6
|95
|0
|44
|57
|26
|Jordan
|132
|392
|524
|9.9
|99
|1.9
|107
|0
|18
|73
|49
|Chandler
|11
|122
|133
|4.2
|35
|1.1
|70
|0
|16
|32
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|23
|64
|87
|2.4
|19
|.5
|70
|0
|14
|26
|6
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Claxton
|19
|25
|44
|2.9
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Kurucs
|18
|78
|96
|2.5
|32
|.8
|66
|0
|17
|35
|3
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|41
|51
|1.6
|56
|1.8
|34
|0
|17
|32
|3
|Chiozza
|4
|6
|10
|1.2
|12
|1.5
|6
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|666
|2288
|2954
|48.4
|1462
|24.0
|1258
|1
|401
|945
|282
|OPPONENTS
|673
|2154
|2827
|46.3
|1364
|22.4
|1262
|1
|473
|780
|330
