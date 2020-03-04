https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15104287.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|60
|31.2
|405-973
|.416
|117-377
|321-414
|.775
|1248
|20.8
|LeVert
|35
|28.5
|222-540
|.411
|62-165
|100-139
|.719
|606
|17.3
|Harris
|59
|31.1
|305-658
|.464
|142-347
|58-79
|.734
|810
|13.7
|Prince
|60
|29.1
|264-688
|.384
|143-408
|60-78
|.769
|731
|12.2
|Allen
|60
|26.0
|254-394
|.645
|0-5
|141-225
|.627
|649
|10.8
|Temple
|55
|28.1
|198-524
|.378
|112-346
|56-73
|.767
|564
|10.3
|Jordan
|52
|22.0
|177-264
|.670
|0-0
|78-112
|.696
|432
|8.3
|Chandler
|31
|21.0
|69-167
|.413
|33-107
|18-21
|.857
|189
|6.1
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|35
|16.2
|66-163
|.405
|34-90
|40-49
|.816
|206
|5.9
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Claxton
|15
|12.5
|27-48
|.563
|1-7
|11-21
|.524
|66
|4.4
|Kurucs
|37
|13.0
|60-129
|.465
|25-61
|15-24
|.625
|160
|4.3
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|30
|11.7
|45-152
|.296
|15-78
|15-16
|.938
|120
|4.0
|Chiozza
|7
|7.3
|6-16
|.375
|3-9
|0-0
|.000
|15
|2.1
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|60
|243.3
|2408-5423
|.444
|778-2275
|1063-1433
|.742
|6657
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|60
|243.3
|2473-5597
|.442
|718-2063
|1019-1337
|.762
|6683
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|29
|181
|210
|3.5
|406
|6.8
|169
|0
|37
|162
|20
|LeVert
|35
|96
|131
|3.7
|134
|3.8
|67
|0
|40
|90
|5
|Harris
|55
|200
|255
|4.3
|124
|2.1
|130
|0
|35
|86
|15
|Prince
|46
|310
|356
|5.9
|113
|1.9
|149
|1
|54
|120
|24
|Allen
|186
|389
|575
|9.6
|83
|1.4
|140
|0
|35
|66
|83
|Temple
|28
|162
|190
|3.5
|141
|2.6
|95
|0
|44
|57
|26
|Jordan
|130
|390
|520
|10.0
|99
|1.9
|105
|0
|18
|71
|49
|Chandler
|11
|119
|130
|4.2
|35
|1.1
|68
|0
|16
|31
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|23
|63
|86
|2.5
|18
|.5
|68
|0
|14
|26
|5
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Claxton
|19
|25
|44
|2.9
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Kurucs
|18
|77
|95
|2.6
|31
|.8
|65
|0
|17
|34
|3
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|41
|51
|1.7
|55
|1.8
|34
|0
|16
|32
|2
|Chiozza
|3
|4
|7
|1.0
|11
|1.6
|3
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|653
|2259
|2912
|48.5
|1447
|24.1
|1241
|1
|395
|931
|278
|OPPONENTS
|655
|2113
|2768
|46.1
|1343
|22.4
|1247
|1
|465
|768
|325
