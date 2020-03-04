Recommended Video:

3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 60 31.2 405-973 .416 117-377 321-414 .775 1248 20.8
LeVert 35 28.5 222-540 .411 62-165 100-139 .719 606 17.3
Harris 59 31.1 305-658 .464 142-347 58-79 .734 810 13.7
Prince 60 29.1 264-688 .384 143-408 60-78 .769 731 12.2
Allen 60 26.0 254-394 .645 0-5 141-225 .627 649 10.8
Temple 55 28.1 198-524 .378 112-346 56-73 .767 564 10.3
Jordan 52 22.0 177-264 .670 0-0 78-112 .696 432 8.3
Chandler 31 21.0 69-167 .413 33-107 18-21 .857 189 6.1
Luwawu-Cabarrot 35 16.2 66-163 .405 34-90 40-49 .816 206 5.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 37 13.0 60-129 .465 25-61 15-24 .625 160 4.3
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 30 11.7 45-152 .296 15-78 15-16 .938 120 4.0
Chiozza 7 7.3 6-16 .375 3-9 0-0 .000 15 2.1
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 60 243.3 2408-5423 .444 778-2275 1063-1433 .742 6657 111.0
OPPONENTS 60 243.3 2473-5597 .442 718-2063 1019-1337 .762 6683 111.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 29 181 210 3.5 406 6.8 169 0 37 162 20
LeVert 35 96 131 3.7 134 3.8 67 0 40 90 5
Harris 55 200 255 4.3 124 2.1 130 0 35 86 15
Prince 46 310 356 5.9 113 1.9 149 1 54 120 24
Allen 186 389 575 9.6 83 1.4 140 0 35 66 83
Temple 28 162 190 3.5 141 2.6 95 0 44 57 26
Jordan 130 390 520 10.0 99 1.9 105 0 18 71 49
Chandler 11 119 130 4.2 35 1.1 68 0 16 31 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 23 63 86 2.5 18 .5 68 0 14 26 5
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 18 77 95 2.6 31 .8 65 0 17 34 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.7 55 1.8 34 0 16 32 2
Chiozza 3 4 7 1.0 11 1.6 3 0 4 4 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 653 2259 2912 48.5 1447 24.1 1241 1 395 931 278
OPPONENTS 655 2113 2768 46.1 1343 22.4 1247 1 465 768 325