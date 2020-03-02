Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 59 31.4 401-963 .416 115-372 317-407 .779 1234 20.9
LeVert 34 28.3 205-514 .399 57-155 88-121 .727 555 16.3
Harris 58 31.2 301-647 .465 140-342 58-79 .734 800 13.8
Prince 59 29.3 263-680 .387 143-403 60-78 .769 729 12.4
Allen 59 26.1 251-386 .650 0-5 139-223 .623 641 10.9
Temple 54 28.2 197-518 .380 112-341 54-71 .761 560 10.4
Jordan 51 21.7 174-260 .669 0-0 76-110 .691 424 8.3
Chandler 30 21.1 68-162 .420 32-103 18-21 .857 186 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 34 15.7 62-152 .408 32-81 34-43 .791 190 5.6
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 36 12.8 58-123 .472 25-58 14-23 .609 155 4.3
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 30 11.7 45-152 .296 15-78 15-16 .938 120 4.0
Chiozza 6 5.0 3-11 .273 1-6 0-0 .000 7 1.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 59 243.0 2365-5323 .444 764-2226 1034-1395 .741 6528 110.6
OPPONENTS 59 243.0 2429-5494 .442 703-2014 1002-1314 .763 6563 111.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 29 178 207 3.5 402 6.8 169 0 36 160 18
LeVert 32 95 127 3.7 129 3.8 66 0 39 87 5
Harris 53 197 250 4.3 124 2.1 129 0 35 82 15
Prince 45 307 352 6.0 112 1.9 145 1 53 117 23
Allen 180 385 565 9.6 83 1.4 139 0 35 64 83
Temple 28 160 188 3.5 137 2.5 94 0 43 55 25
Jordan 129 376 505 9.9 98 1.9 100 0 18 69 48
Chandler 11 117 128 4.3 34 1.1 67 0 16 31 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 18 60 78 2.3 17 .5 63 0 14 26 4
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 16 72 88 2.4 30 .8 61 0 16 33 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.7 55 1.8 34 0 16 32 2
Chiozza 1 3 4 .7 7 1.2 0 0 2 3 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 631 2218 2849 48.3 1425 24.2 1215 1 388 910 272
OPPONENTS 642 2084 2726 46.2 1319 22.4 1217 1 455 753 319