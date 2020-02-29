Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 58 31.3 394-948 .416 113-365 308-397 .776 1209 20.8
LeVert 33 28.1 199-497 .400 56-149 86-119 .723 540 16.4
Harris 57 31.2 294-632 .465 135-333 57-77 .740 780 13.7
Prince 58 29.4 260-672 .387 140-395 59-76 .776 719 12.4
Allen 58 26.1 244-378 .646 0-5 136-219 .621 624 10.8
Temple 53 28.4 194-511 .380 111-337 54-71 .761 553 10.4
Jordan 50 21.7 173-259 .668 0-0 75-108 .694 421 8.4
Chandler 29 21.1 64-154 .416 29-98 18-21 .857 175 6.0
Luwawu-Cabarrot 33 15.7 61-147 .415 31-77 34-43 .791 187 5.7
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Claxton 15 12.5 27-48 .563 1-7 11-21 .524 66 4.4
Kurucs 35 12.8 57-121 .471 25-57 14-22 .636 153 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 30 11.7 45-152 .296 15-78 15-16 .938 120 4.0
Chiozza 6 5.0 3-11 .273 1-6 0-0 .000 7 1.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 58 243.0 2325-5237 .444 748-2182 1017-1372 .741 6415 110.6
OPPONENTS 58 243.0 2388-5403 .442 689-1976 982-1290 .761 6447 111.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 29 174 203 3.5 390 6.7 165 0 36 157 18
LeVert 32 92 124 3.8 125 3.8 64 0 38 83 5
Harris 52 194 246 4.3 121 2.1 128 0 35 82 15
Prince 45 305 350 6.0 112 1.9 140 1 53 117 23
Allen 176 378 554 9.6 83 1.4 138 0 35 64 83
Temple 28 155 183 3.5 133 2.5 94 0 43 55 24
Jordan 127 369 496 9.9 95 1.9 98 0 18 69 47
Chandler 11 116 127 4.4 32 1.1 64 0 16 28 11
Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 58 75 2.3 16 .5 61 0 13 26 4
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Claxton 19 25 44 2.9 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Kurucs 16 70 86 2.5 29 .8 58 0 15 33 3
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.7 55 1.8 34 0 16 32 2
Chiozza 1 3 4 .7 7 1.2 0 0 2 3 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 623 2182 2805 48.4 1395 24.1 1192 1 385 900 269
OPPONENTS 632 2049 2681 46.2 1292 22.3 1196 1 451 746 315