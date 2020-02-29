https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15094807.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|58
|31.3
|394-948
|.416
|113-365
|308-397
|.776
|1209
|20.8
|LeVert
|33
|28.1
|199-497
|.400
|56-149
|86-119
|.723
|540
|16.4
|Harris
|57
|31.2
|294-632
|.465
|135-333
|57-77
|.740
|780
|13.7
|Prince
|58
|29.4
|260-672
|.387
|140-395
|59-76
|.776
|719
|12.4
|Allen
|58
|26.1
|244-378
|.646
|0-5
|136-219
|.621
|624
|10.8
|Temple
|53
|28.4
|194-511
|.380
|111-337
|54-71
|.761
|553
|10.4
|Jordan
|50
|21.7
|173-259
|.668
|0-0
|75-108
|.694
|421
|8.4
|Chandler
|29
|21.1
|64-154
|.416
|29-98
|18-21
|.857
|175
|6.0
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|33
|15.7
|61-147
|.415
|31-77
|34-43
|.791
|187
|5.7
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Claxton
|15
|12.5
|27-48
|.563
|1-7
|11-21
|.524
|66
|4.4
|Kurucs
|35
|12.8
|57-121
|.471
|25-57
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|30
|11.7
|45-152
|.296
|15-78
|15-16
|.938
|120
|4.0
|Chiozza
|6
|5.0
|3-11
|.273
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|58
|243.0
|2325-5237
|.444
|748-2182
|1017-1372
|.741
|6415
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|58
|243.0
|2388-5403
|.442
|689-1976
|982-1290
|.761
|6447
|111.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|29
|174
|203
|3.5
|390
|6.7
|165
|0
|36
|157
|18
|LeVert
|32
|92
|124
|3.8
|125
|3.8
|64
|0
|38
|83
|5
|Harris
|52
|194
|246
|4.3
|121
|2.1
|128
|0
|35
|82
|15
|Prince
|45
|305
|350
|6.0
|112
|1.9
|140
|1
|53
|117
|23
|Allen
|176
|378
|554
|9.6
|83
|1.4
|138
|0
|35
|64
|83
|Temple
|28
|155
|183
|3.5
|133
|2.5
|94
|0
|43
|55
|24
|Jordan
|127
|369
|496
|9.9
|95
|1.9
|98
|0
|18
|69
|47
|Chandler
|11
|116
|127
|4.4
|32
|1.1
|64
|0
|16
|28
|11
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|17
|58
|75
|2.3
|16
|.5
|61
|0
|13
|26
|4
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Claxton
|19
|25
|44
|2.9
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Kurucs
|16
|70
|86
|2.5
|29
|.8
|58
|0
|15
|33
|3
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|41
|51
|1.7
|55
|1.8
|34
|0
|16
|32
|2
|Chiozza
|1
|3
|4
|.7
|7
|1.2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|623
|2182
|2805
|48.4
|1395
|24.1
|1192
|1
|385
|900
|269
|OPPONENTS
|632
|2049
|2681
|46.2
|1292
|22.3
|1196
|1
|451
|746
|315
