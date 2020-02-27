https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15088846.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|57
|31.4
|388-932
|.416
|109-356
|300-389
|.771
|1185
|20.8
|LeVert
|32
|28.1
|192-480
|.400
|55-141
|83-116
|.716
|522
|16.3
|Harris
|56
|31.3
|287-616
|.466
|132-325
|56-75
|.747
|762
|13.6
|Prince
|57
|29.4
|254-662
|.384
|136-389
|59-76
|.776
|703
|12.3
|Allen
|57
|26.2
|242-376
|.644
|0-5
|135-216
|.625
|619
|10.9
|Temple
|52
|28.3
|188-498
|.378
|107-329
|54-71
|.761
|537
|10.3
|Jordan
|49
|21.8
|169-253
|.668
|0-0
|74-105
|.705
|412
|8.4
|Chandler
|28
|21.3
|63-151
|.417
|29-96
|18-21
|.857
|173
|6.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|32
|15.5
|59-142
|.415
|29-73
|34-43
|.791
|181
|5.7
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|34
|13.1
|57-120
|.475
|25-56
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.5
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|29
|11.9
|45-152
|.296
|15-78
|15-16
|.938
|120
|4.1
|Chiozza
|5
|5.4
|3-10
|.300
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|57
|243.1
|2283-5145
|.444
|730-2136
|1001-1351
|.741
|6297
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|57
|243.1
|2338-5306
|.441
|670-1937
|960-1260
|.762
|6306
|110.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|29
|173
|202
|3.5
|377
|6.6
|163
|0
|35
|156
|18
|LeVert
|31
|90
|121
|3.8
|122
|3.8
|61
|0
|38
|82
|5
|Harris
|52
|191
|243
|4.3
|118
|2.1
|128
|0
|35
|80
|14
|Prince
|44
|301
|345
|6.1
|109
|1.9
|137
|1
|53
|116
|23
|Allen
|174
|371
|545
|9.6
|81
|1.4
|136
|0
|34
|64
|81
|Temple
|27
|151
|178
|3.4
|130
|2.5
|91
|0
|41
|53
|22
|Jordan
|125
|363
|488
|10.0
|94
|1.9
|98
|0
|18
|68
|46
|Chandler
|11
|113
|124
|4.4
|32
|1.1
|61
|0
|16
|27
|11
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|17
|58
|75
|2.3
|16
|.5
|59
|0
|13
|26
|3
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|70
|86
|2.5
|29
|.9
|58
|0
|15
|33
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|41
|51
|1.8
|53
|1.8
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Chiozza
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|7
|1.4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|616
|2151
|2767
|48.5
|1365
|23.9
|1173
|1
|380
|887
|261
|OPPONENTS
|617
|2012
|2629
|46.1
|1260
|22.1
|1181
|1
|443
|736
|311
View Comments