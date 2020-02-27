Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 57 31.4 388-932 .416 109-356 300-389 .771 1185 20.8
LeVert 32 28.1 192-480 .400 55-141 83-116 .716 522 16.3
Harris 56 31.3 287-616 .466 132-325 56-75 .747 762 13.6
Prince 57 29.4 254-662 .384 136-389 59-76 .776 703 12.3
Allen 57 26.2 242-376 .644 0-5 135-216 .625 619 10.9
Temple 52 28.3 188-498 .378 107-329 54-71 .761 537 10.3
Jordan 49 21.8 169-253 .668 0-0 74-105 .705 412 8.4
Chandler 28 21.3 63-151 .417 29-96 18-21 .857 173 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 32 15.5 59-142 .415 29-73 34-43 .791 181 5.7
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 34 13.1 57-120 .475 25-56 14-22 .636 153 4.5
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 29 11.9 45-152 .296 15-78 15-16 .938 120 4.1
Chiozza 5 5.4 3-10 .300 1-6 0-0 .000 7 1.4
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 57 243.1 2283-5145 .444 730-2136 1001-1351 .741 6297 110.5
OPPONENTS 57 243.1 2338-5306 .441 670-1937 960-1260 .762 6306 110.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 29 173 202 3.5 377 6.6 163 0 35 156 18
LeVert 31 90 121 3.8 122 3.8 61 0 38 82 5
Harris 52 191 243 4.3 118 2.1 128 0 35 80 14
Prince 44 301 345 6.1 109 1.9 137 1 53 116 23
Allen 174 371 545 9.6 81 1.4 136 0 34 64 81
Temple 27 151 178 3.4 130 2.5 91 0 41 53 22
Jordan 125 363 488 10.0 94 1.9 98 0 18 68 46
Chandler 11 113 124 4.4 32 1.1 61 0 16 27 11
Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 58 75 2.3 16 .5 59 0 13 26 3
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 70 86 2.5 29 .9 58 0 15 33 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.8 53 1.8 33 0 15 32 2
Chiozza 1 3 4 .8 7 1.4 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 616 2151 2767 48.5 1365 23.9 1173 1 380 887 261
OPPONENTS 617 2012 2629 46.1 1260 22.1 1181 1 443 736 311