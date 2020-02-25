Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 56 31.3 382-920 .415 108-352 295-381 .774 1167 20.8
LeVert 31 27.9 182-460 .396 50-133 74-105 .705 488 15.7
Harris 55 31.3 285-607 .470 131-323 55-73 .753 756 13.7
Prince 56 29.5 249-650 .383 134-381 58-75 .773 690 12.3
Allen 56 26.3 241-374 .644 0-5 132-210 .629 614 11.0
Temple 51 28.2 185-486 .381 106-320 53-69 .768 529 10.4
Jordan 48 21.6 163-245 .665 0-0 70-100 .700 396 8.3
Chandler 28 21.3 63-151 .417 29-96 18-21 .857 173 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 31 15.4 56-133 .421 29-70 34-43 .791 175 5.6
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 33 12.9 57-117 .487 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.6
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 29 11.9 45-152 .296 15-78 15-16 .938 120 4.1
Chiozza 5 5.4 3-10 .300 1-6 0-0 .000 7 1.4
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 56 243.1 2247-5058 .444 720-2100 977-1316 .742 6191 110.6
OPPONENTS 56 243.1 2297-5210 .441 655-1898 947-1244 .761 6196 110.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 28 168 196 3.5 374 6.7 158 0 35 150 18
LeVert 29 86 115 3.7 115 3.7 58 0 34 81 5
Harris 51 185 236 4.3 116 2.1 128 0 35 78 14
Prince 43 298 341 6.1 109 1.9 136 1 52 112 23
Allen 171 366 537 9.6 80 1.4 130 0 34 62 81
Temple 26 150 176 3.5 128 2.5 89 0 41 53 21
Jordan 119 353 472 9.8 94 2.0 96 0 18 67 46
Chandler 11 113 124 4.4 32 1.1 61 0 16 27 11
Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 57 74 2.4 16 .5 55 0 13 25 3
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 64 80 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.8 53 1.8 33 0 15 32 2
Chiozza 1 3 4 .8 7 1.4 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 601 2110 2711 48.4 1350 24.1 1149 1 373 869 260
OPPONENTS 608 1982 2590 46.2 1238 22.1 1155 1 434 725 309