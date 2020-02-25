https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15082493.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|56
|31.3
|382-920
|.415
|108-352
|295-381
|.774
|1167
|20.8
|LeVert
|31
|27.9
|182-460
|.396
|50-133
|74-105
|.705
|488
|15.7
|Harris
|55
|31.3
|285-607
|.470
|131-323
|55-73
|.753
|756
|13.7
|Prince
|56
|29.5
|249-650
|.383
|134-381
|58-75
|.773
|690
|12.3
|Allen
|56
|26.3
|241-374
|.644
|0-5
|132-210
|.629
|614
|11.0
|Temple
|51
|28.2
|185-486
|.381
|106-320
|53-69
|.768
|529
|10.4
|Jordan
|48
|21.6
|163-245
|.665
|0-0
|70-100
|.700
|396
|8.3
|Chandler
|28
|21.3
|63-151
|.417
|29-96
|18-21
|.857
|173
|6.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|31
|15.4
|56-133
|.421
|29-70
|34-43
|.791
|175
|5.6
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|33
|12.9
|57-117
|.487
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.6
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|29
|11.9
|45-152
|.296
|15-78
|15-16
|.938
|120
|4.1
|Chiozza
|5
|5.4
|3-10
|.300
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|56
|243.1
|2247-5058
|.444
|720-2100
|977-1316
|.742
|6191
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|56
|243.1
|2297-5210
|.441
|655-1898
|947-1244
|.761
|6196
|110.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|28
|168
|196
|3.5
|374
|6.7
|158
|0
|35
|150
|18
|LeVert
|29
|86
|115
|3.7
|115
|3.7
|58
|0
|34
|81
|5
|Harris
|51
|185
|236
|4.3
|116
|2.1
|128
|0
|35
|78
|14
|Prince
|43
|298
|341
|6.1
|109
|1.9
|136
|1
|52
|112
|23
|Allen
|171
|366
|537
|9.6
|80
|1.4
|130
|0
|34
|62
|81
|Temple
|26
|150
|176
|3.5
|128
|2.5
|89
|0
|41
|53
|21
|Jordan
|119
|353
|472
|9.8
|94
|2.0
|96
|0
|18
|67
|46
|Chandler
|11
|113
|124
|4.4
|32
|1.1
|61
|0
|16
|27
|11
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|17
|57
|74
|2.4
|16
|.5
|55
|0
|13
|25
|3
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|64
|80
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|41
|51
|1.8
|53
|1.8
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Chiozza
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|7
|1.4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|601
|2110
|2711
|48.4
|1350
|24.1
|1149
|1
|373
|869
|260
|OPPONENTS
|608
|1982
|2590
|46.2
|1238
|22.1
|1155
|1
|434
|725
|309
