AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 55 31.3 373-900 .414 104-342 293-379 .773 1143 20.8
LeVert 30 27.7 174-439 .396 47-127 74-104 .712 469 15.6
Harris 54 31.3 280-597 .469 129-320 55-73 .753 744 13.8
Prince 55 29.5 246-640 .384 133-378 55-71 .775 680 12.4
Allen 55 26.3 233-366 .637 0-5 132-209 .632 598 10.9
Temple 50 28.2 178-474 .376 102-312 53-69 .768 511 10.2
Jordan 47 21.6 160-240 .667 0-0 70-100 .700 390 8.3
Chandler 27 21.2 61-145 .421 28-91 18-21 .857 168 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 30 15.4 55-129 .426 28-68 34-43 .791 172 5.7
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 33 12.9 57-117 .487 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.6
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Pinson 29 11.9 45-152 .296 15-78 15-16 .938 120 4.1
Chiozza 5 5.4 3-10 .300 1-6 0-0 .000 7 1.4
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 55 243.2 2201-4962 .444 704-2063 972-1308 .743 6078 110.5
OPPONENTS 55 243.2 2253-5121 .440 642-1864 933-1227 .760 6081 110.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 28 167 195 3.5 366 6.7 155 0 35 147 18
LeVert 28 82 110 3.7 107 3.6 54 0 33 77 5
Harris 48 182 230 4.3 114 2.1 124 0 35 76 14
Prince 43 292 335 6.1 109 2.0 133 1 51 110 23
Allen 168 358 526 9.6 77 1.4 129 0 33 62 79
Temple 25 149 174 3.5 123 2.5 89 0 40 53 21
Jordan 116 348 464 9.9 93 2.0 95 0 16 66 46
Chandler 9 111 120 4.4 31 1.1 60 0 16 27 10
Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 51 68 2.3 15 .5 53 0 13 25 3
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 64 80 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Pinson 10 41 51 1.8 53 1.8 33 0 15 32 2
Chiozza 1 3 4 .8 7 1.4 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 588 2074 2662 48.4 1321 24.0 1130 1 367 857 257
OPPONENTS 601 1948 2549 46.3 1211 22.0 1144 1 428 715 300