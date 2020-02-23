https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15077849.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|55
|31.3
|373-900
|.414
|104-342
|293-379
|.773
|1143
|20.8
|LeVert
|30
|27.7
|174-439
|.396
|47-127
|74-104
|.712
|469
|15.6
|Harris
|54
|31.3
|280-597
|.469
|129-320
|55-73
|.753
|744
|13.8
|Prince
|55
|29.5
|246-640
|.384
|133-378
|55-71
|.775
|680
|12.4
|Allen
|55
|26.3
|233-366
|.637
|0-5
|132-209
|.632
|598
|10.9
|Temple
|50
|28.2
|178-474
|.376
|102-312
|53-69
|.768
|511
|10.2
|Jordan
|47
|21.6
|160-240
|.667
|0-0
|70-100
|.700
|390
|8.3
|Chandler
|27
|21.2
|61-145
|.421
|28-91
|18-21
|.857
|168
|6.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|30
|15.4
|55-129
|.426
|28-68
|34-43
|.791
|172
|5.7
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|33
|12.9
|57-117
|.487
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.6
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Pinson
|29
|11.9
|45-152
|.296
|15-78
|15-16
|.938
|120
|4.1
|Chiozza
|5
|5.4
|3-10
|.300
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|55
|243.2
|2201-4962
|.444
|704-2063
|972-1308
|.743
|6078
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|55
|243.2
|2253-5121
|.440
|642-1864
|933-1227
|.760
|6081
|110.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|28
|167
|195
|3.5
|366
|6.7
|155
|0
|35
|147
|18
|LeVert
|28
|82
|110
|3.7
|107
|3.6
|54
|0
|33
|77
|5
|Harris
|48
|182
|230
|4.3
|114
|2.1
|124
|0
|35
|76
|14
|Prince
|43
|292
|335
|6.1
|109
|2.0
|133
|1
|51
|110
|23
|Allen
|168
|358
|526
|9.6
|77
|1.4
|129
|0
|33
|62
|79
|Temple
|25
|149
|174
|3.5
|123
|2.5
|89
|0
|40
|53
|21
|Jordan
|116
|348
|464
|9.9
|93
|2.0
|95
|0
|16
|66
|46
|Chandler
|9
|111
|120
|4.4
|31
|1.1
|60
|0
|16
|27
|10
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|17
|51
|68
|2.3
|15
|.5
|53
|0
|13
|25
|3
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|64
|80
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Pinson
|10
|41
|51
|1.8
|53
|1.8
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Chiozza
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|7
|1.4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|588
|2074
|2662
|48.4
|1321
|24.0
|1130
|1
|367
|857
|257
|OPPONENTS
|601
|1948
|2549
|46.3
|1211
|22.0
|1144
|1
|428
|715
|300
