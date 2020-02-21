Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 54 31.3 370-890 .416 103-336 290-375 .773 1133 21.0
LeVert 29 27.7 167-420 .398 44-117 74-104 .712 452 15.6
Harris 53 31.5 275-587 .468 127-314 55-73 .753 732 13.8
Prince 54 29.6 241-630 .383 129-370 55-71 .775 666 12.3
Allen 54 26.3 229-361 .634 0-5 128-203 .631 586 10.9
Temple 49 28.3 173-464 .373 99-306 51-67 .761 496 10.1
Jordan 46 21.6 155-235 .660 0-0 68-97 .701 378 8.2
Chandler 26 21.1 61-143 .427 28-89 18-21 .857 168 6.5
Luwawu-Cabarrot 29 15.2 48-117 .410 24-61 31-39 .795 151 5.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 32 13.3 57-116 .491 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.8
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Pinson 28 12.2 44-150 .293 15-77 15-16 .938 118 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Chiozza 4 5.8 3-9 .333 1-5 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 54 243.2 2159-4875 .443 687-2016 958-1289 .743 5963 110.4
OPPONENTS 54 243.2 2222-5033 .441 630-1829 921-1206 .764 5995 111.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 27 162 189 3.5 357 6.6 153 0 35 145 18
LeVert 28 79 107 3.7 105 3.6 52 0 27 77 5
Harris 48 180 228 4.3 109 2.1 122 0 34 75 14
Prince 43 288 331 6.1 108 2.0 130 1 50 107 21
Allen 165 350 515 9.5 74 1.4 128 0 33 61 77
Temple 25 138 163 3.3 120 2.4 88 0 39 53 21
Jordan 114 347 461 10.0 92 2.0 92 0 16 64 46
Chandler 9 108 117 4.5 31 1.2 58 0 15 27 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 15 49 64 2.2 15 .5 49 0 13 24 3
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 61 77 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Pinson 10 38 48 1.7 52 1.9 33 0 15 32 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Chiozza 0 3 3 .8 6 1.5 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 579 2029 2608 48.3 1295 24.0 1110 1 357 847 251
OPPONENTS 592 1912 2504 46.4 1189 22.0 1128 1 423 702 298