https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15073504.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|54
|31.3
|370-890
|.416
|103-336
|290-375
|.773
|1133
|21.0
|LeVert
|29
|27.7
|167-420
|.398
|44-117
|74-104
|.712
|452
|15.6
|Harris
|53
|31.5
|275-587
|.468
|127-314
|55-73
|.753
|732
|13.8
|Prince
|54
|29.6
|241-630
|.383
|129-370
|55-71
|.775
|666
|12.3
|Allen
|54
|26.3
|229-361
|.634
|0-5
|128-203
|.631
|586
|10.9
|Temple
|49
|28.3
|173-464
|.373
|99-306
|51-67
|.761
|496
|10.1
|Jordan
|46
|21.6
|155-235
|.660
|0-0
|68-97
|.701
|378
|8.2
|Chandler
|26
|21.1
|61-143
|.427
|28-89
|18-21
|.857
|168
|6.5
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|29
|15.2
|48-117
|.410
|24-61
|31-39
|.795
|151
|5.2
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|32
|13.3
|57-116
|.491
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.8
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Pinson
|28
|12.2
|44-150
|.293
|15-77
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Chiozza
|4
|5.8
|3-9
|.333
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|54
|243.2
|2159-4875
|.443
|687-2016
|958-1289
|.743
|5963
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|54
|243.2
|2222-5033
|.441
|630-1829
|921-1206
|.764
|5995
|111.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|27
|162
|189
|3.5
|357
|6.6
|153
|0
|35
|145
|18
|LeVert
|28
|79
|107
|3.7
|105
|3.6
|52
|0
|27
|77
|5
|Harris
|48
|180
|228
|4.3
|109
|2.1
|122
|0
|34
|75
|14
|Prince
|43
|288
|331
|6.1
|108
|2.0
|130
|1
|50
|107
|21
|Allen
|165
|350
|515
|9.5
|74
|1.4
|128
|0
|33
|61
|77
|Temple
|25
|138
|163
|3.3
|120
|2.4
|88
|0
|39
|53
|21
|Jordan
|114
|347
|461
|10.0
|92
|2.0
|92
|0
|16
|64
|46
|Chandler
|9
|108
|117
|4.5
|31
|1.2
|58
|0
|15
|27
|8
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|15
|49
|64
|2.2
|15
|.5
|49
|0
|13
|24
|3
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|61
|77
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Pinson
|10
|38
|48
|1.7
|52
|1.9
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Chiozza
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|6
|1.5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|579
|2029
|2608
|48.3
|1295
|24.0
|1110
|1
|357
|847
|251
|OPPONENTS
|592
|1912
|2504
|46.4
|1189
|22.0
|1128
|1
|423
|702
|298
View Comments