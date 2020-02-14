Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 53 31.2 363-871 .417 102-330 283-365 .775 1111 21.0
LeVert 28 27.3 158-391 .404 41-109 70-99 .707 427 15.3
Harris 52 31.4 271-579 .468 126-309 52-70 .743 720 13.8
Prince 53 29.7 238-622 .383 128-366 55-71 .775 659 12.4
Allen 53 26.6 229-357 .641 0-5 128-203 .631 586 11.1
Temple 48 28.2 171-456 .375 98-301 49-65 .754 489 10.2
Jordan 45 21.3 150-224 .670 0-0 64-92 .696 364 8.1
Chandler 25 20.7 57-133 .429 25-83 17-19 .895 156 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 28 15.1 46-112 .411 24-61 30-38 .789 146 5.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 32 13.3 57-116 .491 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.8
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Pinson 28 12.2 44-150 .293 15-77 15-16 .938 118 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Chiozza 4 5.8 3-9 .333 1-5 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 53 242.8 2123-4773 .445 677-1982 936-1261 .742 5859 110.5
OPPONENTS 53 242.8 2184-4947 .441 626-1807 889-1171 .759 5883 111.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 27 157 184 3.5 349 6.6 149 0 35 143 17
LeVert 25 76 101 3.6 100 3.6 50 0 26 74 5
Harris 47 178 225 4.3 109 2.1 118 0 34 73 14
Prince 43 287 330 6.2 106 2.0 127 1 49 105 21
Allen 165 348 513 9.7 74 1.4 126 0 33 59 77
Temple 25 134 159 3.3 118 2.5 86 0 38 52 21
Jordan 107 339 446 9.9 88 2.0 87 0 16 63 46
Chandler 8 101 109 4.4 31 1.2 54 0 15 27 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 12 47 59 2.1 14 .5 48 0 13 21 3
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 61 77 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Pinson 10 38 48 1.7 52 1.9 33 0 15 32 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Chiozza 0 3 3 .8 6 1.5 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 564 1995 2559 48.3 1273 24.0 1083 1 354 831 250
OPPONENTS 581 1875 2456 46.3 1170 22.1 1106 1 413 688 292