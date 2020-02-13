https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15053308.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|53
|31.2
|363-871
|.417
|102-330
|283-365
|.775
|1111
|21.0
|LeVert
|28
|27.3
|158-391
|.404
|41-109
|70-99
|.707
|427
|15.3
|Harris
|52
|31.4
|271-579
|.468
|126-309
|52-70
|.743
|720
|13.8
|Prince
|53
|29.7
|238-622
|.383
|128-366
|55-71
|.775
|659
|12.4
|Allen
|53
|26.6
|229-357
|.641
|0-5
|128-203
|.631
|586
|11.1
|Temple
|48
|28.2
|171-456
|.375
|98-301
|49-65
|.754
|489
|10.2
|Jordan
|45
|21.3
|150-224
|.670
|0-0
|64-92
|.696
|364
|8.1
|Chandler
|25
|20.7
|57-133
|.429
|25-83
|17-19
|.895
|156
|6.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|28
|15.1
|46-112
|.411
|24-61
|30-38
|.789
|146
|5.2
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|32
|13.3
|57-116
|.491
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.8
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Pinson
|28
|12.2
|44-150
|.293
|15-77
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Chiozza
|4
|5.8
|3-9
|.333
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|53
|242.8
|2123-4773
|.445
|677-1982
|936-1261
|.742
|5859
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|53
|242.8
|2184-4947
|.441
|626-1807
|889-1171
|.759
|5883
|111.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|27
|157
|184
|3.5
|349
|6.6
|149
|0
|35
|143
|17
|LeVert
|25
|76
|101
|3.6
|100
|3.6
|50
|0
|26
|74
|5
|Harris
|47
|178
|225
|4.3
|109
|2.1
|118
|0
|34
|73
|14
|Prince
|43
|287
|330
|6.2
|106
|2.0
|127
|1
|49
|105
|21
|Allen
|165
|348
|513
|9.7
|74
|1.4
|126
|0
|33
|59
|77
|Temple
|25
|134
|159
|3.3
|118
|2.5
|86
|0
|38
|52
|21
|Jordan
|107
|339
|446
|9.9
|88
|2.0
|87
|0
|16
|63
|46
|Chandler
|8
|101
|109
|4.4
|31
|1.2
|54
|0
|15
|27
|8
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|12
|47
|59
|2.1
|14
|.5
|48
|0
|13
|21
|3
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|61
|77
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Pinson
|10
|38
|48
|1.7
|52
|1.9
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Chiozza
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|6
|1.5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|564
|1995
|2559
|48.3
|1273
|24.0
|1083
|1
|354
|831
|250
|OPPONENTS
|581
|1875
|2456
|46.3
|1170
|22.1
|1106
|1
|413
|688
|292
