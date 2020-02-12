https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15050191.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|52
|31.2
|358-858
|.417
|100-323
|278-358
|.777
|1094
|21.0
|LeVert
|27
|26.9
|148-371
|.399
|41-105
|70-99
|.707
|407
|15.1
|Harris
|51
|31.4
|264-567
|.466
|124-304
|49-67
|.731
|701
|13.7
|Prince
|52
|29.7
|236-612
|.386
|127-359
|52-67
|.776
|651
|12.5
|Allen
|52
|26.7
|226-351
|.644
|0-5
|124-198
|.626
|576
|11.1
|Temple
|47
|28.3
|168-447
|.376
|96-295
|47-62
|.758
|479
|10.2
|Jordan
|44
|21.3
|147-218
|.674
|0-0
|63-91
|.692
|357
|8.1
|Chandler
|24
|20.4
|54-124
|.435
|23-78
|17-19
|.895
|148
|6.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|27
|15.3
|46-109
|.422
|24-60
|28-36
|.778
|144
|5.3
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|32
|13.3
|57-116
|.491
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.8
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Pinson
|28
|12.2
|44-150
|.293
|15-77
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Chiozza
|4
|5.8
|3-9
|.333
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|52
|242.9
|2087-4685
|.445
|668-1947
|916-1236
|.741
|5758
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|52
|242.9
|2150-4857
|.443
|613-1764
|879-1158
|.759
|5792
|111.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|27
|151
|178
|3.4
|340
|6.5
|146
|0
|35
|143
|17
|LeVert
|23
|71
|94
|3.5
|96
|3.6
|48
|0
|22
|69
|4
|Harris
|47
|172
|219
|4.3
|107
|2.1
|117
|0
|33
|72
|13
|Prince
|43
|282
|325
|6.2
|104
|2.0
|125
|1
|48
|102
|21
|Allen
|160
|340
|500
|9.6
|71
|1.4
|124
|0
|33
|59
|76
|Temple
|25
|133
|158
|3.4
|116
|2.5
|85
|0
|37
|52
|21
|Jordan
|103
|333
|436
|9.9
|84
|1.9
|86
|0
|16
|61
|45
|Chandler
|7
|96
|103
|4.3
|30
|1.3
|52
|0
|15
|26
|8
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|12
|46
|58
|2.1
|14
|.5
|46
|0
|13
|21
|2
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|61
|77
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Pinson
|10
|38
|48
|1.7
|52
|1.9
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Chiozza
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|6
|1.5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|552
|1952
|2504
|48.2
|1246
|24.0
|1067
|1
|347
|814
|245
|OPPONENTS
|575
|1839
|2414
|46.4
|1149
|22.1
|1086
|1
|407
|675
|288
