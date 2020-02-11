Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 52 31.2 358-858 .417 100-323 278-358 .777 1094 21.0
LeVert 27 26.9 148-371 .399 41-105 70-99 .707 407 15.1
Harris 51 31.4 264-567 .466 124-304 49-67 .731 701 13.7
Prince 52 29.7 236-612 .386 127-359 52-67 .776 651 12.5
Allen 52 26.7 226-351 .644 0-5 124-198 .626 576 11.1
Temple 47 28.3 168-447 .376 96-295 47-62 .758 479 10.2
Jordan 44 21.3 147-218 .674 0-0 63-91 .692 357 8.1
Chandler 24 20.4 54-124 .435 23-78 17-19 .895 148 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 27 15.3 46-109 .422 24-60 28-36 .778 144 5.3
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 32 13.3 57-116 .491 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.8
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Pinson 28 12.2 44-150 .293 15-77 15-16 .938 118 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Chiozza 4 5.8 3-9 .333 1-5 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 52 242.9 2087-4685 .445 668-1947 916-1236 .741 5758 110.7
OPPONENTS 52 242.9 2150-4857 .443 613-1764 879-1158 .759 5792 111.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 27 151 178 3.4 340 6.5 146 0 35 143 17
LeVert 23 71 94 3.5 96 3.6 48 0 22 69 4
Harris 47 172 219 4.3 107 2.1 117 0 33 72 13
Prince 43 282 325 6.2 104 2.0 125 1 48 102 21
Allen 160 340 500 9.6 71 1.4 124 0 33 59 76
Temple 25 133 158 3.4 116 2.5 85 0 37 52 21
Jordan 103 333 436 9.9 84 1.9 86 0 16 61 45
Chandler 7 96 103 4.3 30 1.3 52 0 15 26 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 12 46 58 2.1 14 .5 46 0 13 21 2
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 61 77 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Pinson 10 38 48 1.7 52 1.9 33 0 15 32 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Chiozza 0 3 3 .8 6 1.5 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 552 1952 2504 48.2 1246 24.0 1067 1 347 814 245
OPPONENTS 575 1839 2414 46.4 1149 22.1 1086 1 407 675 288