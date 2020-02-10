https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15044071.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|51
|31.1
|354-843
|.420
|100-316
|265-343
|.773
|1073
|21.0
|LeVert
|26
|26.7
|144-358
|.402
|40-101
|68-96
|.708
|396
|15.2
|Harris
|50
|31.3
|259-555
|.467
|120-297
|48-65
|.738
|686
|13.7
|Prince
|51
|29.6
|231-597
|.387
|124-351
|51-65
|.785
|637
|12.5
|Allen
|51
|26.9
|220-342
|.643
|0-5
|123-196
|.628
|563
|11.0
|Temple
|46
|28.3
|164-437
|.375
|93-288
|47-62
|.758
|468
|10.2
|Jordan
|43
|21.1
|142-211
|.673
|0-0
|62-89
|.697
|346
|8.0
|Chandler
|23
|20.7
|54-123
|.439
|23-77
|17-19
|.895
|148
|6.4
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|26
|15.3
|44-104
|.423
|23-57
|23-30
|.767
|134
|5.2
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|32
|13.3
|57-116
|.491
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.8
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Pinson
|28
|12.2
|44-150
|.293
|15-77
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Chiozza
|4
|5.8
|3-9
|.333
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|51
|242.9
|2052-4598
|.446
|656-1910
|892-1204
|.741
|5652
|110.8
|OPPONENTS
|51
|242.9
|2105-4765
|.442
|606-1734
|871-1147
|.759
|5687
|111.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|27
|145
|172
|3.4
|329
|6.5
|146
|0
|35
|141
|16
|LeVert
|23
|69
|92
|3.5
|93
|3.6
|45
|0
|20
|63
|3
|Harris
|44
|167
|211
|4.2
|105
|2.1
|116
|0
|33
|71
|13
|Prince
|41
|281
|322
|6.3
|104
|2.0
|121
|1
|48
|102
|20
|Allen
|157
|335
|492
|9.6
|71
|1.4
|123
|0
|33
|59
|74
|Temple
|25
|129
|154
|3.3
|113
|2.5
|82
|0
|37
|52
|21
|Jordan
|99
|318
|417
|9.7
|84
|2.0
|84
|0
|16
|61
|43
|Chandler
|7
|95
|102
|4.4
|29
|1.3
|51
|0
|14
|26
|8
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|10
|46
|56
|2.2
|14
|.5
|46
|0
|11
|20
|2
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|61
|77
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Pinson
|10
|38
|48
|1.7
|52
|1.9
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Chiozza
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|6
|1.5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|538
|1913
|2451
|48.1
|1226
|24.0
|1052
|1
|342
|804
|238
|OPPONENTS
|569
|1805
|2374
|46.5
|1121
|22.0
|1065
|1
|400
|669
|285
