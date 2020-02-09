Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 51 31.1 354-843 .420 100-316 265-343 .773 1073 21.0
LeVert 26 26.7 144-358 .402 40-101 68-96 .708 396 15.2
Harris 50 31.3 259-555 .467 120-297 48-65 .738 686 13.7
Prince 51 29.6 231-597 .387 124-351 51-65 .785 637 12.5
Allen 51 26.9 220-342 .643 0-5 123-196 .628 563 11.0
Temple 46 28.3 164-437 .375 93-288 47-62 .758 468 10.2
Jordan 43 21.1 142-211 .673 0-0 62-89 .697 346 8.0
Chandler 23 20.7 54-123 .439 23-77 17-19 .895 148 6.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot 26 15.3 44-104 .423 23-57 23-30 .767 134 5.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 32 13.3 57-116 .491 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.8
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Pinson 28 12.2 44-150 .293 15-77 15-16 .938 118 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Chiozza 4 5.8 3-9 .333 1-5 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
TEAM 51 242.9 2052-4598 .446 656-1910 892-1204 .741 5652 110.8
OPPONENTS 51 242.9 2105-4765 .442 606-1734 871-1147 .759 5687 111.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 27 145 172 3.4 329 6.5 146 0 35 141 16
LeVert 23 69 92 3.5 93 3.6 45 0 20 63 3
Harris 44 167 211 4.2 105 2.1 116 0 33 71 13
Prince 41 281 322 6.3 104 2.0 121 1 48 102 20
Allen 157 335 492 9.6 71 1.4 123 0 33 59 74
Temple 25 129 154 3.3 113 2.5 82 0 37 52 21
Jordan 99 318 417 9.7 84 2.0 84 0 16 61 43
Chandler 7 95 102 4.4 29 1.3 51 0 14 26 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 10 46 56 2.2 14 .5 46 0 11 20 2
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 61 77 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Pinson 10 38 48 1.7 52 1.9 33 0 15 32 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Chiozza 0 3 3 .8 6 1.5 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 538 1913 2451 48.1 1226 24.0 1052 1 342 804 238
OPPONENTS 569 1805 2374 46.5 1121 22.0 1065 1 400 669 285