AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 50 31.0 346-826 .419 98-310 262-339 .773 1052 21.0
LeVert 25 26.4 132-340 .388 34-94 61-89 .685 359 14.4
Harris 49 31.3 254-546 .465 119-293 48-65 .738 675 13.8
Prince 50 29.7 225-581 .387 120-341 50-63 .794 620 12.4
Allen 50 27.0 219-340 .644 0-5 122-194 .629 560 11.2
Temple 45 28.4 163-432 .377 92-284 45-60 .750 463 10.3
Jordan 42 20.9 136-201 .677 0-0 59-85 .694 331 7.9
Chandler 22 20.5 53-116 .457 22-70 14-16 .875 142 6.5
Luwawu-Cabarrot 25 15.3 43-96 .448 22-51 23-30 .767 131 5.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 32 13.3 57-116 .491 25-54 14-22 .636 153 4.8
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Musa 35 11.5 50-139 .360 15-65 33-44 .750 148 4.2
Pinson 28 12.2 44-150 .293 15-77 15-16 .938 118 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Chiozza 4 5.8 3-9 .333 1-5 0-0 .000 7 1.8
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Martin 2 5.5 1-4 .250 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 50 243.0 2011-4506 .446 640-1866 872-1180 .739 5534 110.7
OPPONENTS 50 243.0 2060-4670 .441 592-1699 856-1126 .760 5568 111.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 26 140 166 3.3 318 6.4 144 0 34 141 16
LeVert 22 67 89 3.6 89 3.6 44 0 19 62 3
Harris 41 163 204 4.2 103 2.1 114 0 33 71 13
Prince 40 280 320 6.4 102 2.0 120 1 47 100 19
Allen 154 332 486 9.7 71 1.4 121 0 32 58 74
Temple 25 127 152 3.4 109 2.4 81 0 37 52 20
Jordan 96 307 403 9.6 83 2.0 83 0 16 58 40
Chandler 7 93 100 4.5 26 1.2 47 0 13 25 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 43 52 2.1 14 .6 44 0 11 19 2
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 16 61 77 2.4 29 .9 57 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Musa 19 52 71 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Pinson 10 38 48 1.7 52 1.9 33 0 15 32 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Chiozza 0 3 3 .8 6 1.5 0 0 2 1 0
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 1 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 525 1880 2405 48.1 1199 24.0 1036 1 337 795 233
OPPONENTS 556 1770 2326 46.5 1099 22.0 1043 1 394 662 280