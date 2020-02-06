https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15034957.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|50
|31.0
|346-826
|.419
|98-310
|262-339
|.773
|1052
|21.0
|LeVert
|25
|26.4
|132-340
|.388
|34-94
|61-89
|.685
|359
|14.4
|Harris
|49
|31.3
|254-546
|.465
|119-293
|48-65
|.738
|675
|13.8
|Prince
|50
|29.7
|225-581
|.387
|120-341
|50-63
|.794
|620
|12.4
|Allen
|50
|27.0
|219-340
|.644
|0-5
|122-194
|.629
|560
|11.2
|Temple
|45
|28.4
|163-432
|.377
|92-284
|45-60
|.750
|463
|10.3
|Jordan
|42
|20.9
|136-201
|.677
|0-0
|59-85
|.694
|331
|7.9
|Chandler
|22
|20.5
|53-116
|.457
|22-70
|14-16
|.875
|142
|6.5
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|25
|15.3
|43-96
|.448
|22-51
|23-30
|.767
|131
|5.2
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Kurucs
|32
|13.3
|57-116
|.491
|25-54
|14-22
|.636
|153
|4.8
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Musa
|35
|11.5
|50-139
|.360
|15-65
|33-44
|.750
|148
|4.2
|Pinson
|28
|12.2
|44-150
|.293
|15-77
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Chiozza
|4
|5.8
|3-9
|.333
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Martin
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|50
|243.0
|2011-4506
|.446
|640-1866
|872-1180
|.739
|5534
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|50
|243.0
|2060-4670
|.441
|592-1699
|856-1126
|.760
|5568
|111.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|26
|140
|166
|3.3
|318
|6.4
|144
|0
|34
|141
|16
|LeVert
|22
|67
|89
|3.6
|89
|3.6
|44
|0
|19
|62
|3
|Harris
|41
|163
|204
|4.2
|103
|2.1
|114
|0
|33
|71
|13
|Prince
|40
|280
|320
|6.4
|102
|2.0
|120
|1
|47
|100
|19
|Allen
|154
|332
|486
|9.7
|71
|1.4
|121
|0
|32
|58
|74
|Temple
|25
|127
|152
|3.4
|109
|2.4
|81
|0
|37
|52
|20
|Jordan
|96
|307
|403
|9.6
|83
|2.0
|83
|0
|16
|58
|40
|Chandler
|7
|93
|100
|4.5
|26
|1.2
|47
|0
|13
|25
|8
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|43
|52
|2.1
|14
|.6
|44
|0
|11
|19
|2
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Kurucs
|16
|61
|77
|2.4
|29
|.9
|57
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Musa
|19
|52
|71
|2.0
|31
|.9
|25
|0
|13
|29
|1
|Pinson
|10
|38
|48
|1.7
|52
|1.9
|33
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Chiozza
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|6
|1.5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|525
|1880
|2405
|48.1
|1199
|24.0
|1036
|1
|337
|795
|233
|OPPONENTS
|556
|1770
|2326
|46.5
|1099
|22.0
|1043
|1
|394
|662
|280
View Comments