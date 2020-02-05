Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 49 31.1 344-819 .420 97-307 259-335 .773 1044 21.3
LeVert 24 26.4 124-320 .388 31-89 57-85 .671 336 14.0
Harris 48 31.5 247-534 .463 117-289 47-64 .734 658 13.7
Prince 49 29.9 221-571 .387 119-336 47-59 .797 608 12.4
Allen 49 27.2 217-334 .650 0-5 122-194 .629 556 11.3
Temple 44 28.5 156-421 .371 90-280 45-60 .750 447 10.2
Jordan 41 20.9 131-195 .672 0-0 59-85 .694 321 7.8
Chandler 21 20.3 49-110 .445 21-67 14-16 .875 133 6.3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 25 15.3 43-96 .448 22-51 23-30 .767 131 5.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Kurucs 31 12.8 53-107 .495 23-48 12-20 .600 141 4.5
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Pinson 27 12.3 44-148 .297 15-76 15-16 .938 118 4.4
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Musa 34 11.6 46-135 .341 14-64 33-44 .750 139 4.1
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 3 5.0 0-5 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 243.1 1960-4406 .445 626-1832 859-1165 .737 5405 110.3
OPPONENTS 49 243.1 2025-4574 .443 587-1660 843-1108 .761 5480 111.8

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 22 139 161 3.3 314 6.4 144 0 34 140 16
LeVert 21 64 85 3.5 81 3.4 42 0 19 58 3
Harris 40 155 195 4.1 102 2.1 111 0 32 70 13
Prince 39 275 314 6.4 101 2.1 120 1 47 99 19
Allen 151 322 473 9.7 70 1.4 120 0 32 58 73
Temple 24 126 150 3.4 105 2.4 80 0 36 52 20
Jordan 95 301 396 9.7 83 2.0 82 0 16 54 40
Chandler 7 86 93 4.4 23 1.1 45 0 12 23 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 43 52 2.1 14 .6 44 0 11 19 2
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Kurucs 15 57 72 2.3 29 .9 54 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Pinson 9 37 46 1.7 47 1.7 31 0 15 32 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Musa 19 48 67 2.0 31 .9 25 0 13 29 1
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 .7 5 1.7 0 0 2 1 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 511 1829 2340 47.8 1170 23.9 1021 1 333 780 232
OPPONENTS 549 1743 2292 46.8 1079 22.0 1029 1 388 655 273