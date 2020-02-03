Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 20 32.9 199-416 .478 56-142 94-102 .922 548 27.4
Dinwiddie 48 31.1 340-807 .421 96-306 254-329 .772 1030 21.5
Harris 47 31.5 240-521 .461 115-284 47-64 .734 642 13.7
LeVert 23 26.1 114-300 .380 29-85 50-78 .641 307 13.3
Prince 48 29.9 216-561 .385 116-330 45-57 .789 593 12.4
Allen 48 27.3 213-327 .651 0-4 122-193 .632 548 11.4
Temple 43 28.7 155-415 .373 89-275 45-60 .750 444 10.3
Jordan 40 20.9 128-192 .667 0-0 57-83 .687 313 7.8
Chandler 20 20.5 47-104 .452 19-61 14-16 .875 127 6.4
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 24 14.9 39-89 .438 19-47 21-27 .778 118 4.9
Kurucs 30 13.1 51-104 .490 22-47 12-20 .600 136 4.5
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Pinson 27 12.3 44-148 .297 15-76 15-16 .938 118 4.4
Musa 33 11.9 45-134 .336 14-64 33-44 .750 137 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 2 6.0 0-4 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 48 243.1 1917-4317 .444 611-1798 841-1144 .735 5286 110.1
OPPONENTS 48 243.1 1986-4484 .443 581-1643 830-1090 .761 5383 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 22 81 103 5.2 128 6.4 53 0 27 52 10
Dinwiddie 21 137 158 3.3 310 6.5 142 0 33 137 16
Harris 40 151 191 4.1 100 2.1 111 0 31 69 13
LeVert 20 62 82 3.6 74 3.2 38 0 17 53 3
Prince 39 269 308 6.4 101 2.1 117 1 46 97 19
Allen 147 318 465 9.7 67 1.4 118 0 32 56 71
Temple 24 124 148 3.4 104 2.4 76 0 36 52 19
Jordan 93 294 387 9.7 78 2.0 79 0 16 52 40
Chandler 6 82 88 4.4 21 1.1 42 0 12 23 7
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 40 49 2.0 14 .6 40 0 10 19 1
Kurucs 15 57 72 2.4 28 .9 54 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Pinson 9 37 46 1.7 47 1.7 31 0 15 32 2
Musa 18 48 66 2.0 31 .9 24 0 12 28 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 1 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 501 1795 2296 47.8 1142 23.8 995 1 325 763 227
OPPONENTS 535 1714 2249 46.9 1056 22.0 1008 1 381 639 268