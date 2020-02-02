https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15024027.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|20
|32.9
|199-416
|.478
|56-142
|94-102
|.922
|548
|27.4
|Dinwiddie
|48
|31.1
|340-807
|.421
|96-306
|254-329
|.772
|1030
|21.5
|Harris
|47
|31.5
|240-521
|.461
|115-284
|47-64
|.734
|642
|13.7
|LeVert
|23
|26.1
|114-300
|.380
|29-85
|50-78
|.641
|307
|13.3
|Prince
|48
|29.9
|216-561
|.385
|116-330
|45-57
|.789
|593
|12.4
|Allen
|48
|27.3
|213-327
|.651
|0-4
|122-193
|.632
|548
|11.4
|Temple
|43
|28.7
|155-415
|.373
|89-275
|45-60
|.750
|444
|10.3
|Jordan
|40
|20.9
|128-192
|.667
|0-0
|57-83
|.687
|313
|7.8
|Chandler
|20
|20.5
|47-104
|.452
|19-61
|14-16
|.875
|127
|6.4
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|24
|14.9
|39-89
|.438
|19-47
|21-27
|.778
|118
|4.9
|Kurucs
|30
|13.1
|51-104
|.490
|22-47
|12-20
|.600
|136
|4.5
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Pinson
|27
|12.3
|44-148
|.297
|15-76
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.4
|Musa
|33
|11.9
|45-134
|.336
|14-64
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|2
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|48
|243.1
|1917-4317
|.444
|611-1798
|841-1144
|.735
|5286
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|48
|243.1
|1986-4484
|.443
|581-1643
|830-1090
|.761
|5383
|112.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|22
|81
|103
|5.2
|128
|6.4
|53
|0
|27
|52
|10
|Dinwiddie
|21
|137
|158
|3.3
|310
|6.5
|142
|0
|33
|137
|16
|Harris
|40
|151
|191
|4.1
|100
|2.1
|111
|0
|31
|69
|13
|LeVert
|20
|62
|82
|3.6
|74
|3.2
|38
|0
|17
|53
|3
|Prince
|39
|269
|308
|6.4
|101
|2.1
|117
|1
|46
|97
|19
|Allen
|147
|318
|465
|9.7
|67
|1.4
|118
|0
|32
|56
|71
|Temple
|24
|124
|148
|3.4
|104
|2.4
|76
|0
|36
|52
|19
|Jordan
|93
|294
|387
|9.7
|78
|2.0
|79
|0
|16
|52
|40
|Chandler
|6
|82
|88
|4.4
|21
|1.1
|42
|0
|12
|23
|7
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|40
|49
|2.0
|14
|.6
|40
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Kurucs
|15
|57
|72
|2.4
|28
|.9
|54
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Pinson
|9
|37
|46
|1.7
|47
|1.7
|31
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Musa
|18
|48
|66
|2.0
|31
|.9
|24
|0
|12
|28
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|501
|1795
|2296
|47.8
|1142
|23.8
|995
|1
|325
|763
|227
|OPPONENTS
|535
|1714
|2249
|46.9
|1056
|22.0
|1008
|1
|381
|639
|268
View Comments