https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15022240.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|19
|33.1
|194-404
|.480
|55-137
|94-102
|.922
|537
|28.3
|Dinwiddie
|47
|31.1
|331-784
|.422
|92-296
|250-322
|.776
|1004
|21.4
|LeVert
|22
|26.5
|112-291
|.385
|28-83
|49-76
|.645
|301
|13.7
|Harris
|46
|31.6
|232-505
|.459
|109-273
|47-64
|.734
|620
|13.5
|Prince
|47
|29.9
|215-552
|.389
|116-322
|45-57
|.789
|591
|12.6
|Allen
|47
|27.3
|208-321
|.648
|0-4
|119-186
|.640
|535
|11.4
|Temple
|42
|28.5
|149-401
|.372
|85-265
|44-59
|.746
|427
|10.2
|Jordan
|39
|20.9
|125-188
|.665
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|305
|7.8
|Chandler
|19
|20.5
|47-103
|.456
|19-60
|12-14
|.857
|125
|6.6
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|24
|14.9
|39-89
|.438
|19-47
|21-27
|.778
|118
|4.9
|Kurucs
|30
|13.1
|51-104
|.490
|22-47
|12-20
|.600
|136
|4.5
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Pinson
|27
|12.3
|44-148
|.297
|15-76
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.4
|Musa
|33
|11.9
|45-134
|.336
|14-64
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|2
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|47
|243.2
|1878-4223
|.445
|595-1751
|828-1123
|.737
|5179
|110.2
|OPPONENTS
|47
|243.2
|1942-4384
|.443
|572-1611
|814-1064
|.765
|5270
|112.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|20
|79
|99
|5.2
|124
|6.5
|49
|0
|26
|46
|9
|Dinwiddie
|20
|134
|154
|3.3
|304
|6.5
|137
|0
|32
|132
|16
|LeVert
|18
|61
|79
|3.6
|73
|3.3
|38
|0
|17
|53
|3
|Harris
|40
|148
|188
|4.1
|97
|2.1
|108
|0
|31
|69
|13
|Prince
|39
|264
|303
|6.4
|99
|2.1
|117
|1
|45
|95
|18
|Allen
|144
|306
|450
|9.6
|62
|1.3
|115
|0
|32
|56
|69
|Temple
|23
|120
|143
|3.4
|103
|2.5
|73
|0
|35
|51
|18
|Jordan
|90
|286
|376
|9.6
|75
|1.9
|76
|0
|15
|51
|38
|Chandler
|6
|79
|85
|4.5
|21
|1.1
|41
|0
|12
|23
|7
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|40
|49
|2.0
|14
|.6
|40
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Kurucs
|15
|57
|72
|2.4
|28
|.9
|54
|0
|13
|32
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Pinson
|9
|37
|46
|1.7
|47
|1.7
|31
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Musa
|18
|48
|66
|2.0
|31
|.9
|24
|0
|12
|28
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|489
|1754
|2243
|47.7
|1117
|23.8
|973
|1
|320
|747
|220
|OPPONENTS
|517
|1681
|2198
|46.8
|1035
|22.0
|988
|1
|372
|629
|259
