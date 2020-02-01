Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 19 33.1 194-404 .480 55-137 94-102 .922 537 28.3
Dinwiddie 47 31.1 331-784 .422 92-296 250-322 .776 1004 21.4
LeVert 22 26.5 112-291 .385 28-83 49-76 .645 301 13.7
Harris 46 31.6 232-505 .459 109-273 47-64 .734 620 13.5
Prince 47 29.9 215-552 .389 116-322 45-57 .789 591 12.6
Allen 47 27.3 208-321 .648 0-4 119-186 .640 535 11.4
Temple 42 28.5 149-401 .372 85-265 44-59 .746 427 10.2
Jordan 39 20.9 125-188 .665 0-0 55-81 .679 305 7.8
Chandler 19 20.5 47-103 .456 19-60 12-14 .857 125 6.6
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 24 14.9 39-89 .438 19-47 21-27 .778 118 4.9
Kurucs 30 13.1 51-104 .490 22-47 12-20 .600 136 4.5
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Pinson 27 12.3 44-148 .297 15-76 15-16 .938 118 4.4
Musa 33 11.9 45-134 .336 14-64 33-44 .750 137 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 2 6.0 0-4 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 47 243.2 1878-4223 .445 595-1751 828-1123 .737 5179 110.2
OPPONENTS 47 243.2 1942-4384 .443 572-1611 814-1064 .765 5270 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 20 79 99 5.2 124 6.5 49 0 26 46 9
Dinwiddie 20 134 154 3.3 304 6.5 137 0 32 132 16
LeVert 18 61 79 3.6 73 3.3 38 0 17 53 3
Harris 40 148 188 4.1 97 2.1 108 0 31 69 13
Prince 39 264 303 6.4 99 2.1 117 1 45 95 18
Allen 144 306 450 9.6 62 1.3 115 0 32 56 69
Temple 23 120 143 3.4 103 2.5 73 0 35 51 18
Jordan 90 286 376 9.6 75 1.9 76 0 15 51 38
Chandler 6 79 85 4.5 21 1.1 41 0 12 23 7
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 40 49 2.0 14 .6 40 0 10 19 1
Kurucs 15 57 72 2.4 28 .9 54 0 13 32 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Pinson 9 37 46 1.7 47 1.7 31 0 15 32 2
Musa 18 48 66 2.0 31 .9 24 0 12 28 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 1 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 489 1754 2243 47.7 1117 23.8 973 1 320 747 220
OPPONENTS 517 1681 2198 46.8 1035 22.0 988 1 372 629 259