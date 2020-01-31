https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15019567.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|18
|33.2
|175-381
|.459
|48-128
|85-92
|.924
|483
|26.8
|Dinwiddie
|46
|31.2
|324-770
|.421
|88-289
|248-320
|.775
|984
|21.4
|LeVert
|21
|26.7
|111-286
|.388
|28-82
|48-71
|.676
|298
|14.2
|Harris
|45
|31.6
|230-502
|.458
|108-271
|47-64
|.734
|615
|13.7
|Prince
|46
|29.9
|209-540
|.387
|114-316
|43-55
|.782
|575
|12.5
|Allen
|46
|27.2
|203-316
|.642
|0-4
|117-183
|.639
|523
|11.4
|Temple
|41
|28.6
|144-391
|.368
|84-260
|44-58
|.759
|416
|10.1
|Jordan
|38
|21.0
|122-185
|.659
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|299
|7.9
|Chandler
|18
|20.5
|46-100
|.460
|19-59
|12-14
|.857
|123
|6.8
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|23
|15.4
|38-88
|.432
|19-47
|19-25
|.760
|114
|5.0
|Kurucs
|29
|13.5
|51-104
|.490
|22-47
|12-20
|.600
|136
|4.7
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Pinson
|27
|12.3
|44-148
|.297
|15-76
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.4
|Musa
|33
|11.9
|45-134
|.336
|14-64
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.2
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|2
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|46
|243.3
|1828-4143
|.441
|580-1720
|810-1098
|.738
|5046
|109.7
|OPPONENTS
|46
|243.3
|1900-4298
|.442
|560-1577
|792-1038
|.763
|5152
|112.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|20
|74
|94
|5.2
|119
|6.6
|46
|0
|25
|42
|9
|Dinwiddie
|20
|133
|153
|3.3
|297
|6.5
|134
|0
|32
|129
|15
|LeVert
|18
|61
|79
|3.8
|67
|3.2
|37
|0
|14
|52
|2
|Harris
|40
|146
|186
|4.1
|93
|2.1
|106
|0
|30
|68
|13
|Prince
|38
|257
|295
|6.4
|96
|2.1
|113
|1
|45
|93
|18
|Allen
|142
|303
|445
|9.7
|57
|1.2
|113
|0
|31
|55
|67
|Temple
|23
|118
|141
|3.4
|103
|2.5
|70
|0
|34
|50
|18
|Jordan
|89
|279
|368
|9.7
|75
|2.0
|75
|0
|15
|48
|38
|Chandler
|5
|75
|80
|4.4
|21
|1.2
|39
|0
|11
|20
|6
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|40
|49
|2.1
|14
|.6
|40
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Kurucs
|15
|57
|72
|2.5
|27
|.9
|54
|0
|13
|31
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Pinson
|9
|37
|46
|1.7
|47
|1.7
|31
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Musa
|18
|48
|66
|2.0
|31
|.9
|24
|0
|12
|28
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|484
|1722
|2206
|48.0
|1086
|23.6
|952
|1
|312
|727
|215
|OPPONENTS
|506
|1654
|2160
|47.0
|1008
|21.9
|967
|1
|365
|615
|256
