AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 18 33.2 175-381 .459 48-128 85-92 .924 483 26.8
Dinwiddie 46 31.2 324-770 .421 88-289 248-320 .775 984 21.4
LeVert 21 26.7 111-286 .388 28-82 48-71 .676 298 14.2
Harris 45 31.6 230-502 .458 108-271 47-64 .734 615 13.7
Prince 46 29.9 209-540 .387 114-316 43-55 .782 575 12.5
Allen 46 27.2 203-316 .642 0-4 117-183 .639 523 11.4
Temple 41 28.6 144-391 .368 84-260 44-58 .759 416 10.1
Jordan 38 21.0 122-185 .659 0-0 55-81 .679 299 7.9
Chandler 18 20.5 46-100 .460 19-59 12-14 .857 123 6.8
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 23 15.4 38-88 .432 19-47 19-25 .760 114 5.0
Kurucs 29 13.5 51-104 .490 22-47 12-20 .600 136 4.7
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Pinson 27 12.3 44-148 .297 15-76 15-16 .938 118 4.4
Musa 33 11.9 45-134 .336 14-64 33-44 .750 137 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 2 6.0 0-4 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 46 243.3 1828-4143 .441 580-1720 810-1098 .738 5046 109.7
OPPONENTS 46 243.3 1900-4298 .442 560-1577 792-1038 .763 5152 112.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 20 74 94 5.2 119 6.6 46 0 25 42 9
Dinwiddie 20 133 153 3.3 297 6.5 134 0 32 129 15
LeVert 18 61 79 3.8 67 3.2 37 0 14 52 2
Harris 40 146 186 4.1 93 2.1 106 0 30 68 13
Prince 38 257 295 6.4 96 2.1 113 1 45 93 18
Allen 142 303 445 9.7 57 1.2 113 0 31 55 67
Temple 23 118 141 3.4 103 2.5 70 0 34 50 18
Jordan 89 279 368 9.7 75 2.0 75 0 15 48 38
Chandler 5 75 80 4.4 21 1.2 39 0 11 20 6
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 40 49 2.1 14 .6 40 0 10 19 1
Kurucs 15 57 72 2.5 27 .9 54 0 13 31 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Pinson 9 37 46 1.7 47 1.7 31 0 15 32 2
Musa 18 48 66 2.0 31 .9 24 0 12 28 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 1 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 484 1722 2206 48.0 1086 23.6 952 1 312 727 215
OPPONENTS 506 1654 2160 47.0 1008 21.9 967 1 365 615 256