AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 17 33.2 168-365 .460 46-123 81-88 .920 463 27.2
Dinwiddie 45 31.2 316-757 .417 84-281 240-309 .777 956 21.2
LeVert 20 27.0 107-278 .385 28-81 45-67 .672 287 14.4
Harris 44 31.7 226-491 .460 107-265 47-64 .734 606 13.8
Prince 45 30.0 200-524 .382 110-308 43-55 .782 553 12.3
Allen 45 27.2 199-309 .644 0-4 114-179 .637 512 11.4
Temple 40 28.7 141-385 .366 82-255 42-56 .750 406 10.2
Jordan 37 21.0 120-183 .656 0-0 55-81 .679 295 8.0
Chandler 17 20.6 45-95 .474 18-54 10-11 .909 118 6.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 22 15.8 37-87 .425 18-46 17-23 .739 109 5.0
Kurucs 29 13.5 51-104 .490 22-47 12-20 .600 136 4.7
Claxton 14 13.1 26-46 .565 1-7 9-19 .474 62 4.4
Pinson 27 12.3 44-148 .297 15-76 15-16 .938 118 4.4
Musa 32 12.2 45-134 .336 14-64 33-44 .750 137 4.3
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 2 6.0 0-4 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 45 243.3 1785-4058 .440 565-1681 786-1068 .736 4921 109.4
OPPONENTS 45 243.3 1858-4215 .441 550-1551 771-1010 .763 5037 111.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 17 72 89 5.2 114 6.7 44 0 23 38 9
Dinwiddie 20 130 150 3.3 291 6.5 132 0 32 128 15
LeVert 18 61 79 4.0 66 3.3 36 0 13 52 2
Harris 40 143 183 4.2 91 2.1 103 0 30 67 13
Prince 37 251 288 6.4 95 2.1 112 1 41 93 18
Allen 140 299 439 9.8 55 1.2 110 0 30 53 63
Temple 23 117 140 3.5 98 2.5 68 0 34 49 18
Jordan 87 273 360 9.7 73 2.0 73 0 15 48 35
Chandler 5 72 77 4.5 20 1.2 37 0 11 20 6
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 39 48 2.2 13 .6 39 0 10 19 1
Kurucs 15 57 72 2.5 27 .9 54 0 13 31 2
Claxton 19 24 43 3.1 16 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Pinson 9 37 46 1.7 47 1.7 31 0 15 32 2
Musa 18 48 66 2.1 31 1.0 24 0 12 28 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 1 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 476 1693 2169 48.2 1060 23.6 933 1 304 717 208
OPPONENTS 497 1622 2119 47.1 983 21.8 947 1 359 599 251