Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|17
|33.2
|168-365
|.460
|46-123
|81-88
|.920
|463
|27.2
|Dinwiddie
|45
|31.2
|316-757
|.417
|84-281
|240-309
|.777
|956
|21.2
|LeVert
|20
|27.0
|107-278
|.385
|28-81
|45-67
|.672
|287
|14.4
|Harris
|44
|31.7
|226-491
|.460
|107-265
|47-64
|.734
|606
|13.8
|Prince
|45
|30.0
|200-524
|.382
|110-308
|43-55
|.782
|553
|12.3
|Allen
|45
|27.2
|199-309
|.644
|0-4
|114-179
|.637
|512
|11.4
|Temple
|40
|28.7
|141-385
|.366
|82-255
|42-56
|.750
|406
|10.2
|Jordan
|37
|21.0
|120-183
|.656
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|295
|8.0
|Chandler
|17
|20.6
|45-95
|.474
|18-54
|10-11
|.909
|118
|6.9
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|22
|15.8
|37-87
|.425
|18-46
|17-23
|.739
|109
|5.0
|Kurucs
|29
|13.5
|51-104
|.490
|22-47
|12-20
|.600
|136
|4.7
|Claxton
|14
|13.1
|26-46
|.565
|1-7
|9-19
|.474
|62
|4.4
|Pinson
|27
|12.3
|44-148
|.297
|15-76
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.4
|Musa
|32
|12.2
|45-134
|.336
|14-64
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.3
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|2
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|45
|243.3
|1785-4058
|.440
|565-1681
|786-1068
|.736
|4921
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|45
|243.3
|1858-4215
|.441
|550-1551
|771-1010
|.763
|5037
|111.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|17
|72
|89
|5.2
|114
|6.7
|44
|0
|23
|38
|9
|Dinwiddie
|20
|130
|150
|3.3
|291
|6.5
|132
|0
|32
|128
|15
|LeVert
|18
|61
|79
|4.0
|66
|3.3
|36
|0
|13
|52
|2
|Harris
|40
|143
|183
|4.2
|91
|2.1
|103
|0
|30
|67
|13
|Prince
|37
|251
|288
|6.4
|95
|2.1
|112
|1
|41
|93
|18
|Allen
|140
|299
|439
|9.8
|55
|1.2
|110
|0
|30
|53
|63
|Temple
|23
|117
|140
|3.5
|98
|2.5
|68
|0
|34
|49
|18
|Jordan
|87
|273
|360
|9.7
|73
|2.0
|73
|0
|15
|48
|35
|Chandler
|5
|72
|77
|4.5
|20
|1.2
|37
|0
|11
|20
|6
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|39
|48
|2.2
|13
|.6
|39
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Kurucs
|15
|57
|72
|2.5
|27
|.9
|54
|0
|13
|31
|2
|Claxton
|19
|24
|43
|3.1
|16
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Pinson
|9
|37
|46
|1.7
|47
|1.7
|31
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Musa
|18
|48
|66
|2.1
|31
|1.0
|24
|0
|12
|28
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|476
|1693
|2169
|48.2
|1060
|23.6
|933
|1
|304
|717
|208
|OPPONENTS
|497
|1622
|2119
|47.1
|983
|21.8
|947
|1
|359
|599
|251
