https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15005419.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|17
|33.2
|168-365
|.460
|46-123
|81-88
|.920
|463
|27.2
|Dinwiddie
|44
|31.2
|309-740
|.418
|82-277
|233-299
|.779
|933
|21.2
|LeVert
|19
|27.2
|105-266
|.395
|28-75
|42-63
|.667
|280
|14.7
|Harris
|43
|31.7
|221-481
|.459
|106-260
|47-64
|.734
|595
|13.8
|Prince
|44
|30.0
|196-514
|.381
|107-301
|40-52
|.769
|539
|12.3
|Allen
|44
|27.1
|197-306
|.644
|0-4
|113-177
|.638
|507
|11.5
|Temple
|39
|28.5
|137-373
|.367
|79-247
|42-56
|.750
|395
|10.1
|Jordan
|37
|21.0
|120-183
|.656
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|295
|8.0
|Chandler
|16
|20.8
|42-91
|.462
|17-52
|10-11
|.909
|111
|6.9
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|21
|16.5
|36-85
|.424
|17-44
|17-23
|.739
|106
|5.0
|Claxton
|13
|13.0
|25-45
|.556
|1-7
|7-15
|.467
|58
|4.5
|Pinson
|26
|12.7
|44-147
|.299
|15-75
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.5
|Kurucs
|28
|13.2
|46-95
|.484
|20-43
|12-20
|.600
|124
|4.4
|Musa
|31
|12.5
|45-134
|.336
|14-64
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.4
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|2
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|243.4
|1751-3977
|.440
|552-1642
|770-1045
|.737
|4824
|109.6
|OPPONENTS
|44
|243.4
|1809-4123
|.439
|544-1532
|765-997
|.767
|4927
|112.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|17
|72
|89
|5.2
|114
|6.7
|44
|0
|23
|38
|9
|Dinwiddie
|20
|126
|146
|3.3
|286
|6.5
|132
|0
|32
|125
|14
|LeVert
|17
|59
|76
|4.0
|63
|3.3
|34
|0
|12
|51
|2
|Harris
|39
|140
|179
|4.2
|90
|2.1
|102
|0
|28
|65
|13
|Prince
|37
|248
|285
|6.5
|91
|2.1
|110
|1
|41
|91
|18
|Allen
|138
|296
|434
|9.9
|55
|1.3
|108
|0
|30
|51
|61
|Temple
|23
|114
|137
|3.5
|95
|2.4
|66
|0
|33
|49
|17
|Jordan
|87
|273
|360
|9.7
|73
|2.0
|73
|0
|15
|48
|35
|Chandler
|5
|69
|74
|4.6
|20
|1.3
|34
|0
|11
|18
|6
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|39
|48
|2.3
|13
|.6
|39
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Claxton
|17
|21
|38
|2.9
|14
|1.1
|14
|0
|1
|9
|8
|Pinson
|9
|36
|45
|1.7
|47
|1.8
|31
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Kurucs
|14
|55
|69
|2.5
|25
|.9
|52
|0
|11
|29
|2
|Musa
|18
|48
|66
|2.1
|30
|1.0
|24
|0
|12
|28
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|469
|1666
|2135
|48.5
|1039
|23.6
|919
|1
|298
|701
|204
|OPPONENTS
|483
|1588
|2071
|47.1
|964
|21.9
|924
|1
|352
|584
|243
View Comments