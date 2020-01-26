AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 17 33.2 168-365 .460 46-123 81-88 .920 463 27.2
Dinwiddie 44 31.2 309-740 .418 82-277 233-299 .779 933 21.2
LeVert 19 27.2 105-266 .395 28-75 42-63 .667 280 14.7
Harris 43 31.7 221-481 .459 106-260 47-64 .734 595 13.8
Prince 44 30.0 196-514 .381 107-301 40-52 .769 539 12.3
Allen 44 27.1 197-306 .644 0-4 113-177 .638 507 11.5
Temple 39 28.5 137-373 .367 79-247 42-56 .750 395 10.1
Jordan 37 21.0 120-183 .656 0-0 55-81 .679 295 8.0
Chandler 16 20.8 42-91 .462 17-52 10-11 .909 111 6.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 21 16.5 36-85 .424 17-44 17-23 .739 106 5.0
Claxton 13 13.0 25-45 .556 1-7 7-15 .467 58 4.5
Pinson 26 12.7 44-147 .299 15-75 15-16 .938 118 4.5
Kurucs 28 13.2 46-95 .484 20-43 12-20 .600 124 4.4
Musa 31 12.5 45-134 .336 14-64 33-44 .750 137 4.4
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 2 6.0 0-4 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 44 243.4 1751-3977 .440 552-1642 770-1045 .737 4824 109.6
OPPONENTS 44 243.4 1809-4123 .439 544-1532 765-997 .767 4927 112.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 17 72 89 5.2 114 6.7 44 0 23 38 9
Dinwiddie 20 126 146 3.3 286 6.5 132 0 32 125 14
LeVert 17 59 76 4.0 63 3.3 34 0 12 51 2
Harris 39 140 179 4.2 90 2.1 102 0 28 65 13
Prince 37 248 285 6.5 91 2.1 110 1 41 91 18
Allen 138 296 434 9.9 55 1.3 108 0 30 51 61
Temple 23 114 137 3.5 95 2.4 66 0 33 49 17
Jordan 87 273 360 9.7 73 2.0 73 0 15 48 35
Chandler 5 69 74 4.6 20 1.3 34 0 11 18 6
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 39 48 2.3 13 .6 39 0 10 19 1
Claxton 17 21 38 2.9 14 1.1 14 0 1 9 8
Pinson 9 36 45 1.7 47 1.8 31 0 15 32 2
Kurucs 14 55 69 2.5 25 .9 52 0 11 29 2
Musa 18 48 66 2.1 30 1.0 24 0 12 28 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 1 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 469 1666 2135 48.5 1039 23.6 919 1 298 701 204
OPPONENTS 483 1588 2071 47.1 964 21.9 924 1 352 584 243