AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 16 32.8 153-335 .457 41-111 71-78 .910 418 26.1
Dinwiddie 43 31.0 306-732 .418 82-274 229-295 .776 923 21.5
LeVert 18 27.4 102-257 .397 26-71 39-60 .650 269 14.9
Harris 42 31.6 215-469 .458 102-250 47-64 .734 579 13.8
Prince 43 30.2 194-507 .383 105-295 40-52 .769 533 12.4
Allen 43 26.8 189-293 .645 0-4 109-171 .637 487 11.3
Temple 38 28.7 136-368 .370 78-243 41-54 .759 391 10.3
Jordan 37 21.0 120-183 .656 0-0 55-81 .679 295 8.0
Chandler 15 20.1 39-84 .464 16-49 10-11 .909 104 6.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 21 16.5 36-85 .424 17-44 17-23 .739 106 5.0
Claxton 12 13.0 24-42 .571 1-7 7-15 .467 56 4.7
Pinson 26 12.7 44-147 .299 15-75 15-16 .938 118 4.5
Kurucs 28 13.2 46-95 .484 20-43 12-20 .600 124 4.4
Musa 31 12.5 45-134 .336 14-64 33-44 .750 137 4.4
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 2 6.0 0-4 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 43 242.9 1709-3883 .440 537-1600 748-1020 .733 4703 109.4
OPPONENTS 43 242.9 1766-4019 .439 531-1497 753-979 .769 4816 112.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 17 66 83 5.2 107 6.7 39 0 23 37 9
Dinwiddie 19 123 142 3.3 281 6.5 132 0 31 123 14
LeVert 17 57 74 4.1 62 3.4 32 0 12 50 2
Harris 37 136 173 4.1 88 2.1 101 0 28 64 13
Prince 37 244 281 6.5 89 2.1 109 1 41 91 18
Allen 133 286 419 9.7 54 1.3 104 0 29 49 57
Temple 23 109 132 3.5 95 2.5 65 0 33 49 17
Jordan 87 273 360 9.7 73 2.0 73 0 15 48 35
Chandler 3 64 67 4.5 19 1.3 33 0 10 17 5
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 39 48 2.3 13 .6 39 0 10 19 1
Claxton 16 16 32 2.7 14 1.2 12 0 1 7 8
Pinson 9 36 45 1.7 47 1.8 31 0 15 32 2
Kurucs 14 55 69 2.5 25 .9 52 0 11 29 2
Musa 18 48 66 2.1 30 1.0 24 0 12 28 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 0 0 1 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 458 1622 2080 48.4 1020 23.7 902 1 295 690 199
OPPONENTS 469 1550 2019 47.0 944 22.0 899 1 347 576 240