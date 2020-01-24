https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-15001155.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|16
|32.8
|153-335
|.457
|41-111
|71-78
|.910
|418
|26.1
|Dinwiddie
|43
|31.0
|306-732
|.418
|82-274
|229-295
|.776
|923
|21.5
|LeVert
|18
|27.4
|102-257
|.397
|26-71
|39-60
|.650
|269
|14.9
|Harris
|42
|31.6
|215-469
|.458
|102-250
|47-64
|.734
|579
|13.8
|Prince
|43
|30.2
|194-507
|.383
|105-295
|40-52
|.769
|533
|12.4
|Allen
|43
|26.8
|189-293
|.645
|0-4
|109-171
|.637
|487
|11.3
|Temple
|38
|28.7
|136-368
|.370
|78-243
|41-54
|.759
|391
|10.3
|Jordan
|37
|21.0
|120-183
|.656
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|295
|8.0
|Chandler
|15
|20.1
|39-84
|.464
|16-49
|10-11
|.909
|104
|6.9
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|21
|16.5
|36-85
|.424
|17-44
|17-23
|.739
|106
|5.0
|Claxton
|12
|13.0
|24-42
|.571
|1-7
|7-15
|.467
|56
|4.7
|Pinson
|26
|12.7
|44-147
|.299
|15-75
|15-16
|.938
|118
|4.5
|Kurucs
|28
|13.2
|46-95
|.484
|20-43
|12-20
|.600
|124
|4.4
|Musa
|31
|12.5
|45-134
|.336
|14-64
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.4
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|2
|6.0
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|242.9
|1709-3883
|.440
|537-1600
|748-1020
|.733
|4703
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|43
|242.9
|1766-4019
|.439
|531-1497
|753-979
|.769
|4816
|112.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|17
|66
|83
|5.2
|107
|6.7
|39
|0
|23
|37
|9
|Dinwiddie
|19
|123
|142
|3.3
|281
|6.5
|132
|0
|31
|123
|14
|LeVert
|17
|57
|74
|4.1
|62
|3.4
|32
|0
|12
|50
|2
|Harris
|37
|136
|173
|4.1
|88
|2.1
|101
|0
|28
|64
|13
|Prince
|37
|244
|281
|6.5
|89
|2.1
|109
|1
|41
|91
|18
|Allen
|133
|286
|419
|9.7
|54
|1.3
|104
|0
|29
|49
|57
|Temple
|23
|109
|132
|3.5
|95
|2.5
|65
|0
|33
|49
|17
|Jordan
|87
|273
|360
|9.7
|73
|2.0
|73
|0
|15
|48
|35
|Chandler
|3
|64
|67
|4.5
|19
|1.3
|33
|0
|10
|17
|5
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|39
|48
|2.3
|13
|.6
|39
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Claxton
|16
|16
|32
|2.7
|14
|1.2
|12
|0
|1
|7
|8
|Pinson
|9
|36
|45
|1.7
|47
|1.8
|31
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Kurucs
|14
|55
|69
|2.5
|25
|.9
|52
|0
|11
|29
|2
|Musa
|18
|48
|66
|2.1
|30
|1.0
|24
|0
|12
|28
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|458
|1622
|2080
|48.4
|1020
|23.7
|902
|1
|295
|690
|199
|OPPONENTS
|469
|1550
|2019
|47.0
|944
|22.0
|899
|1
|347
|576
|240
