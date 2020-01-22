AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 15 32.7 146-318 .459 38-105 68-74 .919 398 26.5
Dinwiddie 42 31.0 303-723 .419 81-268 229-295 .776 916 21.8
LeVert 17 27.7 97-244 .398 24-67 35-56 .625 253 14.9
Harris 41 31.8 213-463 .460 100-245 47-64 .734 573 14.0
Prince 42 30.2 188-494 .381 102-288 37-48 .771 515 12.3
Allen 42 26.8 186-285 .653 0-3 108-169 .639 480 11.4
Temple 37 29.0 132-360 .367 75-237 41-54 .759 380 10.3
Jordan 37 21.0 120-183 .656 0-0 55-81 .679 295 8.0
Chandler 14 20.1 34-77 .442 12-43 9-10 .900 89 6.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot 20 17.1 36-84 .429 17-43 17-23 .739 106 5.3
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Claxton 12 13.0 24-42 .571 1-7 7-15 .467 56 4.7
Musa 30 12.8 45-131 .344 14-63 33-44 .750 137 4.6
Pinson 25 13.0 42-145 .290 14-74 15-16 .938 113 4.5
Kurucs 27 13.3 43-92 .467 18-41 12-20 .600 116 4.3
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 1 7.0 0-3 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Martin 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 243.0 1669-3792 .440 516-1554 736-1005 .732 4590 109.3
OPPONENTS 42 243.0 1719-3925 .438 512-1459 738-959 .770 4688 111.6

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 16 64 80 5.3 103 6.9 37 0 21 33 8
Dinwiddie 17 118 135 3.2 268 6.4 131 0 30 122 14
LeVert 17 53 70 4.1 59 3.5 30 0 11 49 2
Harris 37 134 171 4.2 86 2.1 101 0 27 61 12
Prince 36 242 278 6.6 85 2.0 106 1 38 88 18
Allen 131 280 411 9.8 54 1.3 101 0 29 49 56
Temple 21 105 126 3.4 95 2.6 64 0 32 48 17
Jordan 87 273 360 9.7 73 2.0 73 0 15 48 35
Chandler 3 61 64 4.6 18 1.3 29 0 9 16 5
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 38 47 2.4 13 .7 39 0 10 19 1
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Claxton 16 16 32 2.7 14 1.2 12 0 1 7 8
Musa 18 46 64 2.1 29 1.0 23 0 12 27 1
Pinson 9 36 45 1.8 47 1.9 31 0 14 32 2
Kurucs 14 54 68 2.5 24 .9 52 0 11 28 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 1 1 1.0 1 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 450 1589 2039 48.5 990 23.6 885 1 283 674 196
OPPONENTS 458 1509 1967 46.8 916 21.8 884 1 338 560 234