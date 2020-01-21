https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-14992761.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|15
|32.7
|146-318
|.459
|38-105
|68-74
|.919
|398
|26.5
|Dinwiddie
|42
|31.0
|303-723
|.419
|81-268
|229-295
|.776
|916
|21.8
|LeVert
|17
|27.7
|97-244
|.398
|24-67
|35-56
|.625
|253
|14.9
|Harris
|41
|31.8
|213-463
|.460
|100-245
|47-64
|.734
|573
|14.0
|Prince
|42
|30.2
|188-494
|.381
|102-288
|37-48
|.771
|515
|12.3
|Allen
|42
|26.8
|186-285
|.653
|0-3
|108-169
|.639
|480
|11.4
|Temple
|37
|29.0
|132-360
|.367
|75-237
|41-54
|.759
|380
|10.3
|Jordan
|37
|21.0
|120-183
|.656
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|295
|8.0
|Chandler
|14
|20.1
|34-77
|.442
|12-43
|9-10
|.900
|89
|6.4
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|20
|17.1
|36-84
|.429
|17-43
|17-23
|.739
|106
|5.3
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Claxton
|12
|13.0
|24-42
|.571
|1-7
|7-15
|.467
|56
|4.7
|Musa
|30
|12.8
|45-131
|.344
|14-63
|33-44
|.750
|137
|4.6
|Pinson
|25
|13.0
|42-145
|.290
|14-74
|15-16
|.938
|113
|4.5
|Kurucs
|27
|13.3
|43-92
|.467
|18-41
|12-20
|.600
|116
|4.3
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|1
|7.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|243.0
|1669-3792
|.440
|516-1554
|736-1005
|.732
|4590
|109.3
|OPPONENTS
|42
|243.0
|1719-3925
|.438
|512-1459
|738-959
|.770
|4688
|111.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|16
|64
|80
|5.3
|103
|6.9
|37
|0
|21
|33
|8
|Dinwiddie
|17
|118
|135
|3.2
|268
|6.4
|131
|0
|30
|122
|14
|LeVert
|17
|53
|70
|4.1
|59
|3.5
|30
|0
|11
|49
|2
|Harris
|37
|134
|171
|4.2
|86
|2.1
|101
|0
|27
|61
|12
|Prince
|36
|242
|278
|6.6
|85
|2.0
|106
|1
|38
|88
|18
|Allen
|131
|280
|411
|9.8
|54
|1.3
|101
|0
|29
|49
|56
|Temple
|21
|105
|126
|3.4
|95
|2.6
|64
|0
|32
|48
|17
|Jordan
|87
|273
|360
|9.7
|73
|2.0
|73
|0
|15
|48
|35
|Chandler
|3
|61
|64
|4.6
|18
|1.3
|29
|0
|9
|16
|5
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|38
|47
|2.4
|13
|.7
|39
|0
|10
|19
|1
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Claxton
|16
|16
|32
|2.7
|14
|1.2
|12
|0
|1
|7
|8
|Musa
|18
|46
|64
|2.1
|29
|1.0
|23
|0
|12
|27
|1
|Pinson
|9
|36
|45
|1.8
|47
|1.9
|31
|0
|14
|32
|2
|Kurucs
|14
|54
|68
|2.5
|24
|.9
|52
|0
|11
|28
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|450
|1589
|2039
|48.5
|990
|23.6
|885
|1
|283
|674
|196
|OPPONENTS
|458
|1509
|1967
|46.8
|916
|21.8
|884
|1
|338
|560
|234
