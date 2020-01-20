https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-14989335.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|15
|32.7
|146-318
|.459
|38-105
|68-74
|.919
|398
|26.5
|Dinwiddie
|41
|31.0
|297-706
|.421
|78-261
|222-286
|.776
|894
|21.8
|LeVert
|16
|27.6
|91-228
|.399
|23-65
|32-52
|.615
|237
|14.8
|Harris
|40
|31.7
|209-454
|.460
|99-240
|44-59
|.746
|561
|14.0
|Prince
|41
|30.2
|183-485
|.377
|101-285
|36-46
|.783
|503
|12.3
|Allen
|41
|26.7
|181-277
|.653
|0-3
|105-165
|.636
|467
|11.4
|Temple
|36
|29.2
|131-356
|.368
|75-234
|41-54
|.759
|378
|10.5
|Jordan
|37
|21.0
|120-183
|.656
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|295
|8.0
|Chandler
|14
|20.1
|34-77
|.442
|12-43
|9-10
|.900
|89
|6.4
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|19
|17.2
|32-80
|.400
|14-40
|16-21
|.762
|94
|4.9
|Musa
|29
|12.8
|44-126
|.349
|14-60
|33-41
|.805
|135
|4.7
|Pinson
|25
|13.0
|42-145
|.290
|14-74
|15-16
|.938
|113
|4.5
|Kurucs
|26
|13.2
|42-91
|.462
|17-40
|10-18
|.556
|111
|4.3
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Claxton
|11
|12.6
|18-34
|.529
|0-5
|5-12
|.417
|41
|3.7
|Anderson
|3
|5.7
|1-6
|.167
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|3
|1.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|1
|7.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|243.0
|1630-3711
|.439
|505-1525
|714-971
|.735
|4479
|109.2
|OPPONENTS
|41
|243.0
|1677-3831
|.438
|499-1420
|718-932
|.770
|4571
|111.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|16
|64
|80
|5.3
|103
|6.9
|37
|0
|21
|33
|8
|Dinwiddie
|17
|113
|130
|3.2
|261
|6.4
|128
|0
|29
|117
|14
|LeVert
|15
|49
|64
|4.0
|53
|3.3
|28
|0
|11
|47
|2
|Harris
|37
|131
|168
|4.2
|85
|2.1
|95
|0
|27
|56
|12
|Prince
|33
|233
|266
|6.5
|84
|2.0
|104
|1
|37
|86
|17
|Allen
|127
|271
|398
|9.7
|52
|1.3
|101
|0
|28
|47
|55
|Temple
|21
|102
|123
|3.4
|94
|2.6
|64
|0
|31
|47
|17
|Jordan
|87
|273
|360
|9.7
|73
|2.0
|73
|0
|15
|48
|35
|Chandler
|3
|61
|64
|4.6
|18
|1.3
|29
|0
|9
|16
|5
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|9
|37
|46
|2.4
|13
|.7
|36
|0
|9
|17
|1
|Musa
|18
|46
|64
|2.2
|28
|1.0
|21
|0
|11
|26
|1
|Pinson
|9
|36
|45
|1.8
|47
|1.9
|31
|0
|14
|32
|2
|Kurucs
|14
|54
|68
|2.6
|23
|.9
|49
|0
|10
|26
|2
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Claxton
|12
|16
|28
|2.5
|12
|1.1
|10
|0
|1
|7
|8
|Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|437
|1555
|1992
|48.6
|968
|23.6
|862
|1
|276
|652
|194
|OPPONENTS
|446
|1478
|1924
|46.9
|886
|21.6
|860
|1
|326
|547
|228
View Comments