Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE (19-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Guy 26 3-4 0-0 0-4 1 5 6
Soule 29 3-7 12-14 2-4 4 4 18
Dickens 35 1-8 6-6 0-2 1 1 8
Garraud 35 5-8 7-9 0-6 5 3 21
Ortlepp 29 3-6 0-0 0-2 2 2 7
Pineau 22 7-13 0-0 3-4 1 3 14
Batts 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Swartz 20 4-9 0-0 2-5 0 2 11
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-55 25-29 11-32 14 22 85

Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .862.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Garraud 4-6, Swartz 3-5, Ortlepp 1-4, Dickens 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ortlepp 2, Guy 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Soule 5, Pineau 5, Swartz 3, Guy 2, Dickens 2, Ortlepp 2, Garraud 1)

Steals: 9 (Garraud 3, Guy 2, Ortlepp 2, Soule 1, Batts 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CLEMSON (8-23) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 24 2-5 2-2 2-4 1 4 6
Thornton 28 4-7 0-0 1-2 2 5 8
Hank 22 5-6 0-0 0-4 1 4 12
Spray 37 4-8 0-0 0-2 1 5 12
Thomas 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 3 3 2
Cherry 13 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 4 0
Bennett 14 1-4 2-2 0-0 0 1 4
Hayes 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Cotton 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
McNeal 8 1-6 4-8 1-2 1 1 6
Meertens 31 7-15 4-5 1-5 3 0 20
Sticker 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-57 12-17 8-26 12 28 73

Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Spray 4-8, Hank 2-3, Meertens 2-4, Sticker 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Cherry 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Robinson 1, Thornton 1, Bennett 1, McNeal 1, Sticker 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Thornton 4, Meertens 4, Robinson 3, Hank 3, Cherry 2, Bennett 2, Spray 1, Thomas 1, McNeal 1)

Steals: 6 (Bennett 2, Spray 1, Cherry 1, McNeal 1, Meertens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Clemson 12 22 23 16 73
Boston College 15 29 17 24 85

A_3,638

Officials_Eric Brewton, Mark Resch, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens