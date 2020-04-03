Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 59 34.6 499-1113 .448 167-420 225-279 .806 1390 23.6
Walker 50 31.8 350-832 .421 165-438 195-225 .867 1060 21.2
Brown 50 34.0 378-772 .490 107-281 159-216 .736 1022 20.4
Hayward 45 33.4 305-607 .502 74-189 94-111 .847 778 17.3
Smart 53 32.5 240-632 .380 128-368 106-127 .835 714 13.5
Theis 58 23.8 216-382 .565 26-81 81-106 .764 539 9.3
Kanter 51 17.5 176-311 .566 1-7 63-89 .708 416 8.2
Wanamaker 63 19.3 136-318 .428 33-90 108-116 .931 413 6.6
R.Williams 23 14.0 42-62 .677 0-0 14-25 .560 98 4.3
G.Williams 62 15.6 80-192 .417 21-85 37-51 .725 218 3.5
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Ojeleye 61 14.6 65-159 .409 36-98 25-28 .893 191 3.1
Edwards 35 9.0 37-113 .327 21-68 11-13 .846 106 3.0
Green 44 9.4 49-98 .500 6-23 23-36 .639 127 2.9
Langford 27 11.0 24-64 .375 5-23 16-23 .696 69 2.6
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 64 242.0 2634-5735 .459 794-2190 1170-1461 .801 7232 113.0
OPPONENTS 64 242.0 2453-5554 .442 754-2206 1177-1546 .761 6837 106.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 57 361 418 7.1 174 2.9 121 0 83 132 53
Walker 33 171 204 4.1 247 4.9 77 1 47 107 25
Brown 54 264 318 6.4 109 2.2 151 0 56 116 16
Hayward 45 249 294 6.5 185 4.1 81 0 35 79 20
Smart 40 164 204 3.8 257 4.8 142 1 86 89 27
Theis 130 250 380 6.6 95 1.6 201 0 35 48 75
Kanter 141 253 394 7.7 49 1.0 85 0 21 52 38
Wanamaker 19 105 124 2.0 158 2.5 120 0 52 70 12
R.Williams 34 74 108 4.7 22 1.0 40 0 20 20 28
G.Williams 58 107 165 2.7 62 1.0 149 0 28 46 33
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Ojeleye 24 100 124 2.0 31 .5 63 0 18 12 5
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 22 .6 33 0 10 15 3
Green 18 62 80 1.8 23 .5 37 0 23 18 7
Langford 14 18 32 1.2 6 .2 29 0 8 9 6
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 683 2259 2942 46.0 1459 22.8 1368 2 529 873 358
OPPONENTS 655 2179 2834 44.3 1420 22.2 1318 0 446 981 356