Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 58 34.6 488-1091 .447 164-411 220-273 .806 1360 23.4
Walker 49 31.9 347-820 .423 163-430 192-221 .869 1049 21.4
Brown 50 34.0 378-772 .490 107-281 159-216 .736 1022 20.4
Hayward 44 33.3 295-588 .502 71-182 90-107 .841 751 17.1
Smart 52 32.4 234-618 .379 126-362 104-125 .832 698 13.4
Theis 57 23.7 208-370 .562 24-79 79-104 .760 519 9.1
Kanter 50 17.5 175-308 .568 1-7 63-88 .716 414 8.3
Wanamaker 62 19.3 135-316 .427 33-90 105-113 .929 408 6.6
R.Williams 23 14.0 42-62 .677 0-0 14-25 .560 98 4.3
G.Williams 61 15.9 80-192 .417 21-85 37-51 .725 218 3.6
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Ojeleye 60 14.5 64-154 .416 35-94 25-28 .893 188 3.1
Edwards 35 9.0 37-113 .327 21-68 11-13 .846 106 3.0
Green 44 9.4 49-98 .500 6-23 23-36 .639 127 2.9
Langford 26 11.1 24-60 .400 5-22 16-23 .696 69 2.7
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 63 242.0 2593-5642 .460 781-2153 1151-1439 .800 7118 113.0
OPPONENTS 63 242.0 2407-5461 .441 745-2182 1167-1535 .760 6726 106.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 56 356 412 7.1 172 3.0 120 0 79 132 53
Walker 33 168 201 4.1 245 5.0 77 1 47 105 25
Brown 54 264 318 6.4 109 2.2 151 0 56 116 16
Hayward 43 241 284 6.5 180 4.1 77 0 33 77 19
Smart 40 159 199 3.8 252 4.8 141 1 86 88 27
Theis 128 246 374 6.6 92 1.6 196 0 35 48 73
Kanter 138 249 387 7.7 48 1.0 85 0 20 51 37
Wanamaker 18 104 122 2.0 157 2.5 119 0 51 69 12
R.Williams 34 74 108 4.7 22 1.0 40 0 20 20 28
G.Williams 58 107 165 2.7 62 1.0 148 0 27 46 33
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Ojeleye 23 95 118 2.0 31 .5 62 0 18 11 5
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 22 .6 33 0 10 15 3
Green 18 62 80 1.8 23 .5 37 0 23 18 7
Langford 13 18 31 1.2 6 .2 28 0 8 9 6
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 672 2224 2896 46.0 1440 22.9 1352 2 520 863 354
OPPONENTS 645 2146 2791 44.3 1397 22.2 1298 0 441 969 348