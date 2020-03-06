https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15110555.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|56
|34.6
|473-1050
|.450
|159-399
|218-268
|.813
|1323
|23.6
|Walker
|47
|32.0
|338-789
|.428
|160-414
|186-214
|.869
|1022
|21.7
|Brown
|50
|34.0
|378-772
|.490
|107-281
|159-216
|.736
|1022
|20.4
|Hayward
|43
|33.2
|286-569
|.503
|67-175
|88-103
|.854
|727
|16.9
|Smart
|50
|32.2
|218-578
|.377
|118-340
|96-116
|.828
|650
|13.0
|Theis
|55
|23.5
|199-357
|.557
|23-77
|75-99
|.758
|496
|9.0
|Kanter
|48
|18.0
|174-303
|.574
|1-7
|63-88
|.716
|412
|8.6
|Wanamaker
|60
|19.3
|131-308
|.425
|33-88
|102-110
|.927
|397
|6.6
|R.Williams
|21
|14.0
|39-57
|.684
|0-0
|12-23
|.522
|90
|4.3
|G.Williams
|59
|15.8
|79-185
|.427
|20-78
|37-51
|.725
|215
|3.6
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|58
|14.4
|60-142
|.423
|34-89
|25-28
|.893
|179
|3.1
|Edwards
|35
|9.0
|37-113
|.327
|21-68
|11-13
|.846
|106
|3.0
|Green
|43
|9.3
|49-97
|.505
|6-23
|23-36
|.639
|127
|3.0
|Langford
|24
|11.0
|22-56
|.393
|5-22
|14-21
|.667
|63
|2.6
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|61
|242.0
|2520-5456
|.462
|758-2080
|1122-1402
|.800
|6920
|113.4
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.0
|2336-5302
|.441
|718-2112
|1132-1489
|.760
|6522
|106.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|56
|344
|400
|7.1
|166
|3.0
|114
|0
|75
|126
|52
|Walker
|31
|161
|192
|4.1
|233
|5.0
|73
|1
|45
|101
|25
|Brown
|54
|264
|318
|6.4
|109
|2.2
|151
|0
|56
|116
|16
|Hayward
|43
|236
|279
|6.5
|176
|4.1
|74
|0
|32
|77
|17
|Smart
|36
|150
|186
|3.7
|247
|4.9
|135
|1
|85
|83
|26
|Theis
|124
|236
|360
|6.5
|86
|1.6
|191
|0
|34
|45
|72
|Kanter
|136
|248
|384
|8.0
|45
|.9
|85
|0
|20
|51
|37
|Wanamaker
|18
|102
|120
|2.0
|155
|2.6
|116
|0
|50
|68
|11
|R.Williams
|28
|67
|95
|4.5
|21
|1.0
|37
|0
|19
|18
|24
|G.Williams
|58
|102
|160
|2.7
|61
|1.0
|141
|0
|25
|45
|32
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ojeleye
|20
|91
|111
|1.9
|31
|.5
|62
|0
|18
|11
|5
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|22
|.6
|33
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Green
|17
|60
|77
|1.8
|22
|.5
|37
|0
|22
|17
|7
|Langford
|11
|15
|26
|1.1
|6
|.3
|27
|0
|7
|7
|6
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|648
|2157
|2805
|46.0
|1399
|22.9
|1314
|2
|505
|837
|343
|OPPONENTS
|633
|2079
|2712
|44.5
|1358
|22.3
|1257
|0
|424
|933
|334
