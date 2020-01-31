https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15019573.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Walker
|42
|32.1
|311-709
|.439
|144-371
|160-185
|.865
|926
|22.0
|Tatum
|43
|33.7
|339-777
|.436
|102-281
|143-170
|.841
|923
|21.5
|Brown
|39
|33.5
|284-575
|.494
|82-209
|132-175
|.754
|782
|20.1
|Hayward
|31
|32.5
|210-406
|.517
|48-126
|66-75
|.880
|534
|17.2
|Smart
|38
|31.4
|158-422
|.374
|88-251
|64-77
|.831
|468
|12.3
|Kanter
|36
|18.5
|148-246
|.602
|1-5
|45-66
|.682
|342
|9.5
|Theis
|43
|22.6
|144-264
|.545
|18-58
|44-63
|.698
|350
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|46
|18.2
|93-223
|.417
|20-62
|75-82
|.915
|281
|6.1
|Fall
|4
|5.3
|8-11
|.727
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|17
|4.3
|Waters
|6
|9.3
|9-25
|.360
|2-14
|6-6
|1.000
|26
|4.3
|R.Williams
|19
|14.2
|33-49
|.673
|0-0
|8-14
|.571
|74
|3.9
|Green
|37
|9.1
|48-91
|.527
|6-21
|22-34
|.647
|124
|3.4
|G.Williams
|45
|15.0
|53-138
|.384
|14-60
|29-42
|.690
|149
|3.3
|Edwards
|30
|9.6
|32-102
|.314
|19-62
|11-13
|.846
|94
|3.1
|Ojeleye
|45
|15.0
|46-113
|.407
|25-69
|16-19
|.842
|133
|3.0
|Langford
|13
|8.8
|11-24
|.458
|2-10
|7-8
|.875
|31
|2.4
|Poirier
|16
|5.8
|11-26
|.423
|1-2
|5-6
|.833
|28
|1.8
|TEAM
|47
|240.5
|1938-4201
|.461
|572-1601
|834-1038
|.803
|5282
|112.4
|OPPONENTS
|47
|240.5
|1802-4064
|.443
|545-1583
|810-1087
|.745
|4959
|105.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Walker
|30
|136
|166
|4.0
|212
|5.0
|67
|1
|44
|91
|25
|Tatum
|43
|253
|296
|6.9
|122
|2.8
|88
|0
|59
|92
|36
|Brown
|43
|213
|256
|6.6
|93
|2.4
|118
|0
|45
|93
|11
|Hayward
|31
|164
|195
|6.3
|122
|3.9
|57
|0
|23
|57
|13
|Smart
|28
|108
|136
|3.6
|184
|4.8
|95
|1
|58
|56
|19
|Kanter
|107
|187
|294
|8.2
|38
|1.1
|68
|0
|16
|39
|32
|Theis
|87
|178
|265
|6.2
|70
|1.6
|147
|0
|30
|36
|63
|Wanamaker
|13
|78
|91
|2.0
|119
|2.6
|81
|0
|26
|50
|11
|Fall
|0
|10
|10
|2.5
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Waters
|0
|6
|6
|1.0
|8
|1.3
|6
|0
|4
|5
|2
|R.Williams
|23
|64
|87
|4.6
|21
|1.1
|34
|0
|17
|16
|21
|Green
|16
|46
|62
|1.7
|18
|.5
|31
|0
|18
|12
|5
|G.Williams
|40
|76
|116
|2.6
|49
|1.1
|102
|0
|18
|37
|22
|Edwards
|5
|35
|40
|1.3
|22
|.7
|25
|0
|10
|15
|2
|Ojeleye
|19
|63
|82
|1.8
|24
|.5
|49
|0
|16
|9
|3
|Langford
|5
|6
|11
|.8
|2
|.2
|7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Poirier
|9
|21
|30
|1.9
|5
|.3
|20
|0
|2
|5
|6
|TEAM
|499
|1644
|2143
|45.6
|1109
|23.6
|999
|2
|389
|652
|275
|OPPONENTS
|471
|1596
|2067
|44.0
|1084
|23.1
|959
|0
|323
|731
|255
