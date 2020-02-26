Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BOSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hayward 30:31 5-7 1-2 1-5 2 0 12
Tatum 34:26 14-22 0-0 0-5 1 1 36
Theis 23:28 4-9 2-2 2-9 3 4 10
J.Brown 34:14 8-19 5-5 0-7 2 0 24
Smart 30:35 4-16 0-0 1-6 3 2 12
Wanamaker 25:33 4-6 3-3 2-5 4 2 13
Kanter 16:51 1-3 2-2 1-5 2 2 4
Williams 15:00 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 4 0
Langford 13:06 0-3 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Ojeleye 10:22 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Edwards 2:56 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Poirier 2:56 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 240:00 43-90 13-14 8-45 19 19 118

Percentages: FG .478, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 19-39, .487 (Tatum 8-12, Smart 4-9, J.Brown 3-7, Wanamaker 2-2, Ojeleye 1-1, Hayward 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Langford 0-2, Theis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Tatum 2, Smart).

Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 5, Kanter 3, Langford 2, Tatum 2, Smart, Theis).

Steals: 6 (Smart 2, J.Brown, Kanter, Langford, Wanamaker).

Technical Fouls: coach Brad Stevens, 1:05 third

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 34:23 5-14 2-2 0-2 1 1 14
Ariza 37:33 5-6 5-5 1-8 2 1 17
Whiteside 36:06 8-12 1-3 3-19 3 4 18
McCollum 37:32 10-24 3-6 1-4 10 2 28
Trent Jr. 29:02 3-10 0-0 0-2 0 0 7
Simons 20:49 3-11 2-2 1-1 3 1 9
Hezonja 14:39 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Little 11:27 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Swanigan 10:16 2-2 4-5 1-3 1 3 8
Gabriel 8:13 1-1 0-0 1-2 2 2 3
Totals 240:00 38-85 17-23 8-41 24 15 106

Percentages: FG .447, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (McCollum 5-12, Ariza 2-2, Anthony 2-6, Gabriel 1-1, Whiteside 1-1, Simons 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-5, Hezonja 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McCollum 3, Whiteside).

Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Whiteside 3, Anthony 2, Gabriel 2, Simons 2, Ariza, Swanigan, Trent Jr.).

Steals: 8 (Trent Jr. 3, Ariza 2, Anthony, Hezonja, Simons).

Technical Fouls: Anthony, 3:09 third

Boston 28 28 29 33 118
Portland 24 24 22 36 106

A_19,460 (19,393).