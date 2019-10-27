G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Wisconsin 8 230 103 8 1,115 7 88.59
Ohio St. 8 212 111 10 1,062 4 91.23
Minnesota 8 229 123 11 1,331 7 103.01
Penn St. 8 288 160 8 1,693 4 103.96
Iowa 8 248 143 6 1,425 7 110.40
Michigan 8 211 122 5 1,278 8 116.47
Nebraska 8 256 153 8 1,787 11 126.33
Indiana 8 224 129 3 1,475 11 126.43
Michigan St. 8 251 163 8 1,565 13 128.03
Northwestern 7 192 118 2 1,260 10 131.69
Illinois 8 233 137 6 1,796 14 138.22
Purdue 8 254 157 6 1,954 13 138.60
Rutgers 8 253 153 4 1,973 14 141.08
Maryland 8 266 173 7 2,189 16 148.75

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Northwestern 7 8 194 24.25
Illinois 8 18 427 23.72
Wisconsin 8 11 252 22.91
Maryland 8 25 571 22.84
Iowa 8 9 199 22.11
Rutgers 8 25 536 21.44
Ohio St. 8 8 170 21.25
Minnesota 8 9 189 21.00
Michigan 8 11 231 21.00
Nebraska 8 13 266 20.46
Michigan St. 8 14 272 19.43
Penn St. 8 13 243 18.69
Indiana 8 30 544 18.13
Purdue 8 23 369 16.04

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Maryland 8 7 106 15.14
Ohio St. 8 19 192 10.11
Iowa 8 11 106 9.64
Nebraska 8 12 107 8.92
Wisconsin 8 26 231 8.88
Northwestern 7 16 129 8.06
Michigan 8 27 191 7.07
Michigan St. 8 18 120 6.67
Penn St. 8 25 162 6.48
Purdue 8 12 67 5.58
Illinois 8 10 55 5.50
Indiana 8 13 65 5.00
Minnesota 8 5 24 4.80
Rutgers 8 6 25 4.17

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Rutgers 8 54 47 42.77
Ohio St. 8 16 26 42.15
Illinois 8 144 51 40.90
Nebraska 8 24 41 39.71
Michigan St. 8 81 43 39.30
Penn St. 8 31 45 39.04
Maryland 8 48 51 39.02
Iowa 8 60 35 38.69
Indiana 8 53 32 38.47
Michigan 8 119 36 38.22
Purdue 8 64 53 36.91
Minnesota 8 12 27 36.74
Northwestern 7 46 47 36.36
Wisconsin 8 99 33 35.79

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 8 468 1,788 223.5
Ohio St. 8 500 1,794 224.3
Iowa 8 477 2,127 265.9
Michigan 8 519 2,163 270.4
Penn St. 8 563 2,240 280.0
Minnesota 8 489 2,270 283.8
Michigan St. 8 533 2,502 312.8
Indiana 8 513 2,593 324.1
Northwestern 7 460 2,376 339.4
Nebraska 8 581 3,205 400.6
Purdue 8 556 3,297 412.1
Illinois 8 591 3,298 412.3
Maryland 8 583 3,393 424.1
Rutgers 8 566 3,557 444.6

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Ohio St. 8 7 386 48.3
Penn St. 8 7 308 38.5
Minnesota 8 5 307 38.4
Wisconsin 8 6 285 35.6
Indiana 8 11 272 34.0
Maryland 8 1 259 32.4
Michigan 8 6 248 31.0
Illinois 8 7 232 29.0
Nebraska 8 5 210 26.3
Iowa 8 19 195 24.4
Purdue 8 8 190 23.8
Michigan St. 8 11 174 21.8
Rutgers 8 8 122 15.3
Northwestern 7 7 75 10.7

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Ohio St. 8 1 63 7.9
Penn St. 8 0 77 9.6
Iowa 8 0 81 10.1
Wisconsin 8 0 91 11.4
Michigan 8 0 147 18.4
Minnesota 8 0 160 20.0
Michigan St. 8 0 175 21.9
Indiana 8 1 177 22.1
Northwestern 7 0 171 24.4
Illinois 8 0 213 26.6
Purdue 8 0 229 28.6
Nebraska 8 1 231 28.9
Maryland 8 0 232 29.0
Rutgers 8 0 292 36.5

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 8 574 4,118 514.8
Indiana 8 571 3,604 450.5
Minnesota 8 550 3,436 429.5
Penn St. 8 546 3,377 422.1
Nebraska 8 567 3,307 413.4
Wisconsin 8 552 3,297 412.1
Maryland 8 541 3,227 403.4
Michigan 8 565 3,178 397.3
Iowa 8 573 3,141 392.6
Purdue 8 566 2,959 369.9
Michigan St. 8 550 2,767 345.9
Illinois 8 534 2,608 326.0
Rutgers 8 490 2,252 281.5
Northwestern 7 506 1,865 266.4

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 8 367 2,274 23 284.3
Wisconsin 8 357 1,731 24 216.4
Minnesota 8 376 1,636 21 204.5
Nebraska 8 359 1,549 17 193.6
Maryland 8 287 1,529 20 191.1
Michigan 8 329 1,381 20 172.6
Penn St. 8 307 1,361 19 170.1
Illinois 8 317 1,263 14 157.9
Iowa 8 301 1,166 10 145.8
Northwestern 7 291 983 6 140.4
Indiana 8 267 1,102 13 137.8
Rutgers 8 295 1,043 9 130.4
Michigan St. 8 262 903 7 112.9
Purdue 8 232 549 4 68.6

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Penn St. 8 275 547 5 68.4
Wisconsin 8 238 673 5 84.1
Iowa 8 229 702 2 87.8
Ohio St. 8 288 732 2 91.5
Michigan 8 308 885 12 110.6
Michigan St. 8 282 937 8 117.1
Minnesota 8 260 939 9 117.4
Indiana 8 289 1,118 10 139.8
Maryland 8 317 1,204 13 150.5
Northwestern 7 268 1,116 8 159.4
Purdue 8 302 1,343 14 167.9
Nebraska 8 325 1,418 18 177.3
Illinois 8 358 1,502 11 187.8
Rutgers 8 313 1,584 22 198.0

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Indiana 8 304 212 7 2,502 19 312.8
Purdue 8 334 200 9 2,410 19 301.3
Penn St. 8 239 148 3 2,016 21 252.0
Iowa 8 272 165 5 1,975 10 246.9
Michigan St. 8 288 157 6 1,864 11 233.0
Ohio St. 8 207 143 1 1,844 28 230.5
Minnesota 8 174 114 4 1,800 18 225.0
Michigan 8 236 133 5 1,797 13 224.6
Nebraska 8 208 128 5 1,758 8 219.8
Maryland 8 254 135 9 1,698 14 212.3
Wisconsin 8 195 147 2 1,566 10 195.8
Illinois 8 217 118 4 1,345 13 168.1
Rutgers 8 195 114 11 1,209 5 151.1
Northwestern 7 215 104 11 882 2 126.0

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Ohio St. 8 7 10 17 5 1 6 11 1.38
Illinois 8 13 6 19 6 4 10 9 1.13
Penn St. 8 6 8 14 4 3 7 7 .88
Minnesota 8 3 11 14 5 4 9 5 .63
Wisconsin 8 7 8 15 8 2 10 5 .63
Iowa 8 4 6 10 3 5 8 2 .25
Maryland 8 5 7 12 2 9 11 1 .13
Michigan St. 8 5 8 13 7 6 13 0 .00
Michigan 8 9 5 14 9 5 14 0 .00
Indiana 8 5 3 8 3 7 10 -2 -0.25
Nebraska 8 4 8 12 11 5 16 -4 -0.50
Purdue 8 2 6 8 7 9 16 -8 -1.00
Northwestern 7 6 2 8 4 11 15 -7 -1.00
Rutgers 8 2 4 6 4 11 15 -9 -1.13