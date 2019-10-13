https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Sky-Team-Leaders-14518372.php
Big Sky Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Weber St.
|6
|0
|115
|19.2
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|120
|20.0
|Montana
|6
|0
|136
|22.7
|Portland St.
|7
|0
|163
|23.3
|Idaho St.
|6
|0
|160
|26.7
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|190
|27.1
|UC Davis
|7
|0
|209
|29.9
|Idaho
|7
|0
|250
|35.7
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|1
|251
|35.9
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|1
|221
|36.8
|Cal Poly
|6
|0
|223
|37.2
|Southern Utah
|7
|1
|276
|39.4
|Northern Colo.
|7
|1
|277
|39.6
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|586
|3,483
|497.6
|Montana
|6
|474
|2,977
|496.2
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|452
|2,928
|488.0
|UC Davis
|7
|535
|3,152
|450.3
|Sacramento St.
|6
|423
|2,698
|449.7
|Portland St.
|7
|509
|3,088
|441.1
|Montana St.
|7
|501
|2,980
|425.7
|Cal Poly
|6
|417
|2,404
|400.7
|Idaho St.
|6
|413
|2,375
|395.8
|Southern Utah
|7
|524
|2,590
|370.0
|Idaho
|7
|497
|2,547
|363.9
|Northern Colo.
|7
|506
|2,242
|320.3
|Weber St.
|6
|380
|1,742
|290.3
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Cal Poly
|6
|343
|1,502
|12
|250.3
|Montana St.
|7
|314
|1,729
|22
|247.0
|Portland St.
|7
|301
|1,366
|15
|195.1
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|297
|1,199
|13
|171.3
|Montana
|6
|223
|997
|14
|166.2
|Idaho
|7
|274
|1,143
|11
|163.3
|Sacramento St.
|6
|193
|919
|13
|153.2
|Weber St.
|6
|209
|859
|12
|143.2
|Idaho St.
|6
|221
|811
|4
|135.2
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|201
|664
|8
|110.7
|UC Davis
|7
|215
|762
|7
|108.9
|Northern Colo.
|7
|262
|696
|7
|99.4
|Southern Utah
|7
|238
|662
|9
|94.6
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Portland St.
|7
|220
|680
|4
|97.1
|Sacramento St.
|6
|217
|625
|7
|104.2
|Montana
|6
|204
|747
|4
|124.5
|Weber St.
|6
|223
|874
|6
|145.7
|Idaho St.
|6
|218
|876
|10
|146.0
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|249
|1,044
|15
|149.1
|Montana St.
|7
|281
|1,083
|13
|154.7
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|235
|1,048
|14
|174.7
|Northern Colo.
|7
|247
|1,295
|10
|185.0
|UC Davis
|7
|301
|1,330
|10
|190.0
|Idaho
|7
|282
|1,342
|18
|191.7
|Cal Poly
|6
|214
|1,184
|13
|197.3
|Southern Utah
|7
|328
|1,498
|24
|214.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|251
|145
|6
|2,264
|19
|377.3
|UC Davis
|7
|320
|208
|9
|2,390
|19
|341.4
|Montana
|6
|251
|166
|4
|1,980
|17
|330.0
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|289
|166
|6
|2,284
|20
|326.3
|Sacramento St.
|6
|230
|152
|4
|1,779
|19
|296.5
|Southern Utah
|7
|286
|181
|8
|1,928
|12
|275.4
|Idaho St.
|6
|192
|103
|5
|1,564
|15
|260.7
|Portland St.
|7
|208
|124
|4
|1,722
|17
|246.0
|Northern Colo.
|7
|244
|143
|4
|1,546
|5
|220.9
|Idaho
|7
|223
|135
|10
|1,404
|8
|200.6
|Montana St.
|7
|187
|103
|3
|1,251
|9
|178.7
|Cal Poly
|6
|74
|46
|4
|902
|8
|150.3
|Weber St.
|6
|171
|102
|3
|883
|6
|147.2
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Weber St.
|6
|8
|7
|15
|2
|3
|5
|10
|1.67
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|7
|7
|14
|3
|6
|9
|5
|.71
|Sacramento St.
|6
|5
|7
|12
|4
|4
|8
|4
|.67
|Portland St.
|7
|4
|8
|12
|4
|4
|8
|4
|.57
|Montana
|6
|3
|7
|10
|3
|4
|7
|3
|.50
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|5
|10
|4
|3
|7
|3
|.43
|UC Davis
|7
|9
|6
|15
|5
|9
|14
|1
|.14
|Southern Utah
|7
|7
|3
|10
|3
|8
|11
|-1
|-0.14
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|4
|4
|8
|3
|6
|9
|-1
|-0.17
|Idaho St.
|6
|1
|4
|5
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|-0.17
|Northern Colo.
|7
|3
|7
|10
|8
|4
|12
|-2
|-0.29
|Cal Poly
|6
|1
|5
|6
|7
|4
|11
|-5
|-0.83
|Idaho
|7
|5
|2
|7
|4
|10
|14
|-7
|-1.00
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Weber St.
|6
|196
|121
|7
|1,326
|5
|119.84
|Sacramento St.
|6
|224
|126
|7
|1,663
|8
|124.15
|Portland St.
|7
|231
|122
|8
|1,611
|15
|125.90
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|287
|171
|7
|1,921
|17
|130.48
|Montana St.
|7
|243
|145
|5
|1,696
|12
|130.48
|Idaho St.
|6
|215
|127
|4
|1,609
|9
|132.03
|Montana
|6
|244
|153
|7
|1,777
|14
|137.08
|Idaho
|7
|213
|119
|2
|1,582
|14
|138.07
|UC Davis
|7
|220
|138
|6
|1,633
|16
|143.62
|Southern Utah
|7
|180
|112
|3
|1,396
|11
|144.20
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|201
|123
|4
|1,699
|13
|149.56
|Cal Poly
|6
|192
|124
|5
|1,692
|16
|160.90
|Northern Colo.
|7
|270
|175
|7
|2,353
|25
|163.39
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Idaho
|7
|19
|498
|26.21
|Idaho St.
|6
|8
|201
|25.13
|Montana
|6
|20
|494
|24.70
|Cal Poly
|6
|18
|379
|21.06
|Montana St.
|7
|14
|290
|20.71
|Sacramento St.
|6
|7
|143
|20.43
|UC Davis
|7
|24
|468
|19.50
|Weber St.
|6
|10
|191
|19.10
|Northern Colo.
|7
|25
|473
|18.92
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|18
|337
|18.72
|Southern Utah
|7
|33
|599
|18.15
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|23
|416
|18.09
|Portland St.
|7
|11
|188
|17.09
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Montana
|6
|10
|188
|18.80
|Weber St.
|6
|11
|140
|12.73
|Idaho
|7
|10
|94
|9.40
|Montana St.
|7
|13
|114
|8.77
|UC Davis
|7
|15
|129
|8.60
|Portland St.
|7
|6
|50
|8.33
|Southern Utah
|7
|10
|81
|8.10
|Sacramento St.
|6
|10
|68
|6.80
|Northern Colo.
|7
|11
|67
|6.09
|Idaho St.
|6
|12
|64
|5.33
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|10
|47
|4.70
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|12
|48
|4.00
|Cal Poly
|6
|1
|0
|.00
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|UC Davis
|7
|119
|31
|41.58
|Weber St.
|6
|50
|38
|41.34
|Montana
|6
|22
|24
|40.83
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|95
|31
|40.06
|Montana St.
|7
|88
|37
|39.59
|Portland St.
|7
|82
|27
|37.56
|Sacramento St.
|6
|70
|28
|37.32
|Cal Poly
|6
|185
|27
|36.44
|Idaho St.
|6
|58
|35
|34.40
|Southern Utah
|7
|79
|40
|34.38
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|84
|37
|34.24
|Idaho
|7
|187
|40
|33.78
|Northern Colo.
|7
|115
|38
|33.24
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Portland St.
|7
|451
|2,291
|327.3
|Weber St.
|6
|419
|2,200
|366.7
|Sacramento St.
|6
|441
|2,288
|381.3
|Montana St.
|7
|524
|2,779
|397.0
|Southern Utah
|7
|508
|2,894
|413.4
|Idaho St.
|6
|433
|2,485
|414.2
|Idaho
|7
|495
|2,924
|417.7
|Montana
|6
|448
|2,524
|420.7
|UC Davis
|7
|521
|2,963
|423.3
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|536
|2,965
|423.6
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|436
|2,747
|457.8
|Cal Poly
|6
|406
|2,876
|479.3
|Northern Colo.
|7
|517
|3,648
|521.1
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Montana
|6
|6
|246
|41.0
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|236
|39.3
|Northern Ariz.
|6
|11
|232
|38.7
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|6
|261
|37.3
|Portland St.
|7
|7
|252
|36.0
|Montana St.
|7
|5
|231
|33.0
|UC Davis
|7
|8
|212
|30.3
|Idaho St.
|6
|8
|170
|28.3
|Cal Poly
|6
|4
|159
|26.5
|Weber St.
|6
|9
|153
|25.5
|Idaho
|7
|6
|158
|22.6
|Southern Utah
|7
|2
|155
|22.1
|Northern Colo.
|7
|9
|112
|16.0
