Big Sky Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Weber St.
|4
|0
|66
|16.5
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|72
|18.0
|Idaho St.
|4
|0
|81
|20.3
|Montana
|5
|0
|116
|23.2
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|128
|25.6
|Portland St.
|5
|0
|132
|26.4
|UC Davis
|5
|0
|147
|29.4
|Cal Poly
|4
|0
|141
|35.3
|Northern Colo.
|5
|1
|182
|36.4
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|1
|182
|36.4
|Idaho
|5
|0
|185
|37.0
|Southern Utah
|5
|1
|195
|39.0
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|1
|198
|39.6
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|387
|2,391
|478.2
|Montana
|5
|390
|2,389
|477.8
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|404
|2,349
|469.8
|Sacramento St.
|4
|279
|1,849
|462.3
|Portland St.
|5
|360
|2,282
|456.4
|Montana St.
|5
|368
|2,201
|440.2
|UC Davis
|5
|386
|2,086
|417.2
|Cal Poly
|4
|260
|1,601
|400.3
|Idaho
|5
|367
|1,906
|381.2
|Southern Utah
|5
|385
|1,822
|364.4
|Idaho St.
|4
|260
|1,360
|340.0
|Northern Colo.
|5
|353
|1,447
|289.4
|Weber St.
|4
|238
|1,021
|255.3
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Montana St.
|5
|235
|1,375
|16
|275.0
|Cal Poly
|4
|217
|1,031
|9
|257.8
|Portland St.
|5
|206
|946
|9
|189.2
|Idaho
|5
|208
|870
|8
|174.0
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|217
|864
|11
|172.8
|Sacramento St.
|4
|123
|645
|9
|161.3
|Montana
|5
|181
|806
|8
|161.2
|Northern Colo.
|5
|204
|563
|4
|112.6
|Weber St.
|4
|125
|438
|5
|109.5
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|168
|533
|8
|106.6
|Idaho St.
|4
|147
|412
|1
|103.0
|Southern Utah
|5
|182
|501
|8
|100.2
|UC Davis
|5
|155
|487
|5
|97.4
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Sacramento St.
|4
|140
|323
|3
|80.8
|Portland St.
|5
|163
|519
|3
|103.8
|Montana
|5
|161
|550
|2
|110.0
|Montana St.
|5
|171
|714
|9
|142.8
|Idaho St.
|4
|152
|593
|3
|148.3
|Weber St.
|4
|160
|612
|3
|153.0
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|189
|787
|10
|157.4
|UC Davis
|5
|213
|923
|7
|184.6
|Idaho
|5
|199
|938
|13
|187.6
|Cal Poly
|4
|142
|777
|8
|194.3
|Northern Colo.
|5
|170
|990
|10
|198.0
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|204
|1,016
|14
|203.2
|Southern Utah
|5
|231
|1,061
|16
|212.2
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|219
|126
|5
|1,858
|14
|371.6
|UC Davis
|5
|231
|154
|6
|1,599
|11
|319.8
|Montana
|5
|209
|140
|4
|1,583
|15
|316.6
|Sacramento St.
|4
|156
|99
|2
|1,204
|13
|301.0
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|187
|111
|4
|1,485
|13
|297.0
|Portland St.
|5
|154
|95
|4
|1,336
|13
|267.2
|Southern Utah
|5
|203
|127
|3
|1,321
|7
|264.2
|Idaho St.
|4
|113
|60
|5
|948
|10
|237.0
|Idaho
|5
|159
|98
|6
|1,036
|7
|207.2
|Northern Colo.
|5
|149
|84
|3
|884
|3
|176.8
|Montana St.
|5
|133
|75
|1
|826
|7
|165.2
|Weber St.
|4
|113
|69
|2
|583
|4
|145.8
|Cal Poly
|4
|43
|29
|1
|570
|4
|142.5
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Weber St.
|4
|5
|3
|8
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1.25
|Southern Utah
|5
|7
|3
|10
|1
|3
|4
|6
|1.20
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|5
|9
|3
|2
|5
|4
|1.00
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|4
|6
|10
|2
|4
|6
|4
|.80
|Montana
|5
|3
|7
|10
|3
|4
|7
|3
|.60
|Montana St.
|5
|5
|3
|8
|4
|1
|5
|3
|.60
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|4
|3
|7
|2
|5
|7
|0
|.00
|UC Davis
|5
|8
|3
|11
|5
|6
|11
|0
|.00
|Northern Colo.
|5
|2
|5
|7
|6
|3
|9
|-2
|-0.40
|Portland St.
|5
|2
|3
|5
|3
|4
|7
|-2
|-0.40
|Cal Poly
|4
|1
|4
|5
|6
|1
|7
|-2
|-0.50
|Idaho
|5
|3
|1
|4
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|-0.60
|Idaho St.
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|6
|-3
|-0.75
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Weber St.
|4
|119
|74
|3
|809
|2
|119.79
|Montana St.
|5
|202
|118
|3
|1,347
|7
|122.90
|Sacramento St.
|4
|142
|86
|5
|1,065
|5
|128.14
|Portland St.
|5
|156
|74
|3
|1,122
|12
|129.39
|Idaho St.
|4
|119
|70
|2
|867
|5
|130.53
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|197
|113
|6
|1,355
|14
|132.50
|UC Davis
|5
|159
|95
|3
|1,103
|11
|137.08
|Montana
|5
|211
|137
|7
|1,588
|14
|143.41
|Southern Utah
|5
|127
|81
|3
|1,025
|8
|147.64
|Idaho
|5
|151
|86
|1
|1,252
|11
|149.32
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|152
|92
|3
|1,288
|11
|151.64
|Northern Colo.
|5
|189
|125
|5
|1,484
|15
|152.99
|Cal Poly
|4
|130
|88
|4
|1,135
|11
|162.80
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Montana
|5
|16
|400
|25.00
|Cal Poly
|4
|11
|275
|25.00
|Idaho
|5
|10
|243
|24.30
|Sacramento St.
|4
|7
|143
|20.43
|Montana St.
|5
|12
|244
|20.33
|Weber St.
|4
|7
|135
|19.29
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|18
|337
|18.72
|UC Davis
|5
|17
|318
|18.71
|Southern Utah
|5
|20
|372
|18.60
|Northern Colo.
|5
|16
|294
|18.38
|Idaho St.
|4
|5
|88
|17.60
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|16
|273
|17.06
|Portland St.
|5
|8
|106
|13.25
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Montana
|5
|7
|156
|22.29
|Idaho
|5
|9
|85
|9.44
|Montana St.
|5
|8
|70
|8.75
|UC Davis
|5
|10
|87
|8.70
|Southern Utah
|5
|9
|76
|8.44
|Portland St.
|5
|5
|41
|8.20
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|8
|60
|7.50
|Sacramento St.
|4
|8
|52
|6.50
|Northern Colo.
|5
|7
|44
|6.29
|Idaho St.
|4
|9
|50
|5.56
|Weber St.
|4
|7
|38
|5.43
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|7
|13
|1.86
|Cal Poly
|4
|1
|0
|.00
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Montana
|5
|8
|19
|42.26
|Weber St.
|4
|50
|28
|41.61
|UC Davis
|5
|113
|23
|41.00
|Montana St.
|5
|85
|30
|39.77
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|86
|26
|39.15
|Portland St.
|5
|68
|21
|37.86
|Sacramento St.
|4
|66
|19
|37.42
|Southern Utah
|5
|32
|32
|34.78
|Idaho St.
|4
|26
|24
|34.54
|Cal Poly
|4
|97
|14
|34.36
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|57
|27
|33.22
|Northern Colo.
|5
|99
|25
|32.84
|Idaho
|5
|123
|30
|32.60
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Portland St.
|5
|319
|1,641
|328.2
|Sacramento St.
|4
|282
|1,388
|347.0
|Weber St.
|4
|279
|1,421
|355.3
|Idaho St.
|4
|271
|1,460
|365.0
|UC Davis
|5
|372
|2,026
|405.2
|Montana St.
|5
|373
|2,061
|412.2
|Southern Utah
|5
|358
|2,086
|417.2
|Montana
|5
|372
|2,138
|427.6
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|386
|2,142
|428.4
|Idaho
|5
|350
|2,190
|438.0
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|356
|2,304
|460.8
|Cal Poly
|4
|272
|1,912
|478.0
|Northern Colo.
|5
|359
|2,474
|494.8
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|154
|38.5
|Northern Ariz.
|5
|9
|191
|38.2
|Montana
|5
|5
|187
|37.4
|Eastern Wash.
|5
|2
|180
|36.0
|Portland St.
|5
|5
|176
|35.2
|Montana St.
|5
|5
|176
|35.2
|Cal Poly
|4
|3
|107
|26.8
|UC Davis
|5
|6
|128
|25.6
|Idaho
|5
|6
|123
|24.6
|Idaho St.
|4
|4
|95
|23.8
|Southern Utah
|5
|1
|110
|22.0
|Weber St.
|4
|6
|83
|20.8
|Northern Colo.
|5
|6
|68
|13.6
