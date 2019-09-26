Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Billy McKinney homers to right field. Breyvic Valera grounds out to first base, Chris Davis to Gabriel Ynoa. Cavan Biggio lines out to right field to DJ Stewart. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Villar to Chris Davis.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Orioles 0.

Blue jays fourth. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez called out on strikes. Brandon Drury grounds out to second base, Chris Davis to Gabriel Ynoa. Derek Fisher singles to center field. Luke Maile strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Orioles 0.

Blue jays sixth. Rowdy Tellez homers to left field. Teoscar Hernandez pops out to Chris Davis. Brandon Drury called out on strikes. Derek Fisher flies out to deep left field to Dwight Smith Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Orioles 0.

Orioles eighth. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Austin Hays singles to right field. Trey Mancini walks. Austin Hays to second. Dwight Smith Jr. singles to right field. Trey Mancini to second. Austin Hays to third. Rio Ruiz grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Dwight Smith Jr. to second. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays scores. Hanser Alberto hit by pitch. DJ Stewart walks. Hanser Alberto to second. Dwight Smith Jr. to third. Trey Mancini scores. Chris Davis flies out to deep center field to Teoscar Hernandez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 3, Orioles 2.