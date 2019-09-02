Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays third. Matt Duffy flies out to deep right center field to Anthony Santander. Joey Wendle singles to center field. Austin Meadows homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Tommy Pham grounds out to shortstop, Richie Martin to Renato Nunez. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep center field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Orioles 0.

Rays fifth. Willy Adames grounds out to shallow infield, Hanser Alberto to Renato Nunez. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle hit by pitch. Austin Meadows singles to right field. Joey Wendle to second. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left center field. Austin Meadows scores. Joey Wendle scores. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep center field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 0.

Orioles sixth. Hanser Alberto homers to center field. Trey Mancini grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Nate Lowe. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Renato Nunez singles to left field. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow infield. Renato Nunez to second. Mark Trumbo doubles to deep right center field. Jonathan Villar scores. Renato Nunez scores. Pedro Severino singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Mark Trumbo scores. DJ Stewart lines out to right field to Austin Meadows.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 4.

Rays tenth. Eric Sogard pinch-hitting for Matt Duffy. Eric Sogard grounds out to second base, Hanser Alberto to Renato Nunez. Joey Wendle walks. Austin Meadows grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Renato Nunez. Joey Wendle to second. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Joey Wendle scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Orioles 4.