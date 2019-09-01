Baltimore-Kansas City Runs

Orioles first. Hanser Alberto singles to left field. Trey Mancini walks. Hanser Alberto to second. Anthony Santander flies out to right center field to Brett Phillips. Hanser Alberto to third. Renato Nunez out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Whit Merrifield. Hanser Alberto scores. Jonathan Villar grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Royals 0.

Royals first. Whit Merrifield flies out to left center field to Dwight Smith Jr.. Adalberto Mondesi singles to center field. Jorge Soler walks. Hunter Dozier doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Soler scores. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Alex Gordon flies out to deep left field to Dwight Smith Jr.. Ryan O'Hearn singles to center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Meibrys Viloria singles to center field. Ryan O'Hearn to third. Brett Phillips walks. Meibrys Viloria to second. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 3, Orioles 1.

Orioles third. Richie Martin singles to right field. Hanser Alberto doubles to left field. Richie Martin to third. Trey Mancini singles to right field. Hanser Alberto scores. Richie Martin scores. Anthony Santander singles to center field. Trey Mancini to second. Renato Nunez grounds out to third base. Anthony Santander out at second. Trey Mancini to third. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Ryan O'Hearn.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Royals 3.

Orioles sixth. Renato Nunez grounds out to shortstop, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan O'Hearn. Jonathan Villar singles to left field. Pedro Severino reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan Villar scores. Dwight Smith Jr. grounds out to second base. Pedro Severino out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Royals 3.

Royals seventh. Adalberto Mondesi singles to second base. Jorge Soler pops out to Trey Mancini. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Hanser Alberto to Trey Mancini. Adalberto Mondesi to third. Alex Gordon doubles to deep left center field. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Cheslor Cuthbert pinch-hitting for Ryan O'Hearn. Cheslor Cuthbert walks. Meibrys Viloria singles to center field. Cheslor Cuthbert to second. Alex Gordon scores. Brett Phillips lines out to first base to Trey Mancini.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, Orioles 4.

Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, Shawn Armstrong to Trey Mancini. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Adalberto Mondesi singles to center field. Jorge Soler grounds out to third base. Adalberto Mondesi out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 6, Orioles 4.