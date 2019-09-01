Baltimore-Kansas City Runs

Royals second. Bubba Starling homers to left field. Meibrys Viloria pops out to Rio Ruiz. Brett Phillips singles to shallow infield. Nicky Lopez flies out to left center field to Stevie Wilkerson. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles fourth. Anthony Santander homers to right field. DJ Stewart called out on strikes. Hanser Alberto called out on strikes. Chris Davis strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Royals 1.

Royals fourth. Ryan O'Hearn singles to center field. Bubba Starling singles to center field. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Meibrys Viloria walks. Bubba Starling to second. Ryan O'Hearn to third. Brett Phillips reaches on a sacrifice fly to center field. Meibrys Viloria to second. Bubba Starling to third. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Fielding error by Stevie Wilkerson. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Hanser Alberto to Chris Davis. Brett Phillips to second. Meibrys Viloria to third. Bubba Starling scores. Whit Merrifield out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Trey Mancini. Brett Phillips to third. Meibrys Viloria scores. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 4, Orioles 1.

Orioles fifth. Rio Ruiz grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Lopez to Ryan O'Hearn. Stevie Wilkerson lines out to deep right center field to Brett Phillips. Chance Sisco homers to left field. Jonathan Villar singles to right field. Trey Mancini singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Villar to third. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Trey Mancini scores. Jonathan Villar scores. DJ Stewart grounds out to shallow center field, Whit Merrifield to Ryan O'Hearn.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Royals 4.

Royals seventh. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Hunter Dozier homers to center field. Alex Gordon grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Chris Davis. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Bubba Starling called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Royals 5.

Royals eighth. Meibrys Viloria singles to shallow infield. Brett Phillips reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Meibrys Viloria to second. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brett Phillips to second. Meibrys Viloria to third. Throwing error by Chance Sisco. Whit Merrifield out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Stevie Wilkerson. Nicky Lopez to second. Brett Phillips to third. Meibrys Viloria scores. Jorge Soler is intentionally walked. Hunter Dozier grounds out to first base to Chris Davis. Jorge Soler to second. Nicky Lopez to third. Brett Phillips scores. Alex Gordon grounds out to first base to Chris Davis.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 7, Orioles 5.