https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRYANT-80-WAGNER-59-15095373.php
BRYANT 80, WAGNER 59
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cardenas
|22
|4-4
|4-4
|3-9
|4
|4
|14
|Elisias
|24
|4-7
|6-8
|1-2
|0
|2
|14
|Green
|20
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Grant
|32
|8-15
|6-9
|0-1
|2
|2
|29
|Pride
|31
|3-7
|1-2
|4-10
|3
|2
|8
|Ndugba
|21
|0-0
|2-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Simmons
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|0
|5
|Harding
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|4
|6
|Lin
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Dada
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Dedushaj
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Kiggins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stokes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|19-27
|13-44
|20
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .490, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Grant 7-10, Cardenas 2-2, Pride 1-4, Simmons 1-4, Dada 0-1, Harding 0-1, Lin 0-1, Green 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Elisias 3, Cardenas).
Turnovers: 17 (Green 6, Harding 3, Cardenas 2, Elisias, Grant, Lin, Ndugba, Pride, Simmons).
Steals: 3 (Cardenas, Harding, Pride).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Szpir
|24
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|0
|Cobb
|31
|4-15
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|10
|Ford
|25
|3-10
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|8
|Freeman
|32
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|4
|Morales
|34
|8-15
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|3
|21
|Martinez
|23
|4-10
|5-6
|2-3
|4
|2
|13
|Nesby
|19
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Wilkins
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|10-12
|6-21
|12
|22
|59
Percentages: FG .367, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Morales 2-5, Cobb 2-8, Nesby 1-7, Freeman 0-1, Martinez 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Morales).
Turnovers: 11 (Martinez 3, Morales 3, Cobb 2, Szpir 2, Freeman).
Steals: 8 (Martinez 3, Freeman 2, Morales 2, Cobb).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bryant
|38
|42
|—
|80
|Wagner
|24
|35
|—
|59
A_1,614 (2,100).
View Comments