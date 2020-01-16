https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRADLEY-91-MISSOURI-ST-78-14979146.php
BRADLEY 91, MISSOURI ST. 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Brown
|36
|2-15
|6-6
|0-3
|8
|0
|12
|Kennell
|35
|8-13
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|25
|Bar
|32
|4-6
|3-4
|2-9
|0
|3
|11
|Henry
|30
|7-13
|0-1
|4-13
|1
|3
|17
|Tahvanainen
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|9
|Kingsby
|21
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|12
|Thomas
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Boya
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|5
|1
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|12-15
|9-39
|16
|19
|91
Percentages: FG .470, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 17-30, .567 (Kennell 7-10, Tahvanainen 3-4, Henry 3-5, Kingsby 2-3, D.Brown 2-8).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bar 2, Boya 2, Kennell, Kingsby).
Turnovers: 10 (D.Brown 4, Henry 2, Kennell 2, Kingsby, Tahvanainen).
Steals: 2 (D.Brown, Henry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Black
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Cook
|27
|6-9
|6-6
|0-2
|1
|3
|22
|Prim
|27
|5-12
|3-5
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Cooper
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|6
|Da Silva
|24
|0-2
|4-6
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Mosley
|24
|3-8
|6-6
|1-4
|2
|4
|12
|West
|23
|5-11
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|14
|Hall
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Mohammed
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|19-23
|5-31
|11
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .414, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Cook 4-6, West 4-8, Cooper 2-4, Black 1-2, Owens 0-1, Mosley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mohammed).
Turnovers: 10 (Prim 4, Cooper 2, Da Silva, Hall, Mosley, West).
Steals: 6 (Cooper 3, Cook, Hall, West).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bradley
|51
|40
|—
|91
|Missouri St.
|41
|37
|—
|78
A_4,583 (11,000).
