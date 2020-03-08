https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRADLEY-80-VALPARAISO-66-15115290.php
BRADLEY 80, VALPARAISO 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMillan
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|3
|Freeman-Liberty
|32
|8-18
|6-8
|4-10
|1
|2
|24
|Clay
|36
|4-11
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|8
|Fazekas
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|6
|Kiser
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|8
|Sackey
|21
|3-6
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|8
|Krikke
|15
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Gordon
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|8-12
|6-26
|14
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .407, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Kiser 2-5, Fazekas 2-6, Freeman-Liberty 2-6, Gordon 1-1, Krikke 1-1, McMillan 1-3, Sackey 1-3, Clay 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kiser 2, Clay).
Turnovers: 10 (Sackey 4, Kiser 2, Clay, Freeman-Liberty, Gordon, McMillan).
Steals: 5 (Freeman-Liberty 2, Clay, McMillan, Sackey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Childs
|28
|7-12
|3-4
|2-8
|0
|2
|17
|Bar
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|38
|6-14
|5-6
|0-2
|9
|2
|21
|Kennell
|36
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|14
|Kingsby
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Henry
|25
|7-9
|2-2
|4-7
|0
|3
|16
|Tahvanainen
|21
|2-7
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|10
|Boya
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Houpt
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|14-16
|8-34
|15
|12
|80
Percentages: FG .483, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Brown 4-6, Kennell 2-4, Tahvanainen 2-6, Kingsby 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Childs).
Turnovers: 8 (Childs 3, Brown 2, Bar, Henry, Kennell).
Steals: 5 (Childs 2, Bar, Brown, Kingsby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Valparaiso
|38
|28
|—
|66
|Bradley
|36
|44
|—
|80
.
