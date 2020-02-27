https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRADLEY-74-ILLINOIS-ST-71-OT-15087661.php
BRADLEY 74, ILLINOIS ST. 71, OT
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Childs
|0
|2-11
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|5
|4
|Bar
|0
|4-8
|2-2
|5-8
|0
|2
|10
|Brown
|0
|6-20
|5-6
|1-5
|7
|1
|17
|Kennell
|0
|8-18
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|19
|Kingsby
|0
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|3
|Totals
|225
|27-77
|15-20
|14-40
|12
|22
|74
Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Kennell 3-8, Kingsby 0-1, Childs 0-3, Brown 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Childs 2, Bar, Kingsby).
Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Bar, Childs, Kennell).
Steals: 8 (Brown 3, Kennell 3, Kingsby).
Technical Fouls: Brown, 00:54 first; Kennell, 7:58 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fisher
|38
|8-13
|5-6
|3-8
|0
|4
|23
|Ndiaye
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Copeland
|40
|3-19
|8-9
|0-7
|5
|0
|16
|Hillsman
|34
|2-5
|8-9
|0-5
|2
|2
|13
|Horne
|38
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|7
|Totals
|225
|19-55
|25-30
|7-37
|12
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .345, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Fisher 2-3, Copeland 2-11, Hillsman 1-2, Horne 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Fisher 2, Hillsman).
Turnovers: 18 (Copeland 4, Fisher 3, Horne 2, Hillsman, Ndiaye).
Steals: 3 (Fisher).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bradley
|28
|39
|7
|—
|74
|Illinois St.
|33
|34
|4
|—
|71
.
View Comments