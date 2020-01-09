https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRADLEY-72-EVANSVILLE-52-14960634.php
BRADLEY 72, EVANSVILLE 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kennell
|35
|7-17
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|1
|17
|Brown
|34
|6-13
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|16
|Henry
|29
|6-10
|2-2
|4-9
|0
|3
|14
|Bar
|27
|2-6
|2-2
|4-9
|0
|1
|6
|Kingsby
|22
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|5
|Tahvanainen
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|8
|Thomas
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Boya
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Houpt
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-70
|7-8
|14-46
|11
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .414, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Kennell 3-8, Tahvanainen 2-3, Kingsby 1-2, Brown 1-4, Thomas 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boya 2, Bar, Kennell).
Turnovers: 8 (Bar 2, Brown 2, Henry 2, Kennell, Thomas).
Steals: 7 (Kennell 2, Bar, Boya, Brown, Henry, Kingsby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Riley
|34
|2-9
|8-10
|1-5
|3
|2
|12
|Hall
|31
|4-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Givance
|29
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|2
|Frederking
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Kuhlman
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Cunliffe
|17
|2-4
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Henderson
|17
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Labinowicz
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Newton
|14
|0-1
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Ilegomah
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bobe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Straub
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-48
|15-20
|3-27
|8
|11
|52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cunliffe 2-3, Hall 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Kuhlman 0-1, Labinowicz 0-1, Newton 0-1, Givance 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall, Riley).
Turnovers: 13 (Cunliffe 3, Hall 3, Labinowicz 3, Riley 2, Givance, Kuhlman).
Steals: 4 (Givance 2, Frederking, Kuhlman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bradley
|34
|38
|—
|72
|Evansville
|19
|33
|—
|52
.
